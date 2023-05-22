AuGRES – The AuGres softball team was at home with Atlanta on Monday, May 15 for a pair of North Star League Little Dipper games. The Lady Wolverines lost both sides of the twin bill however, 7-3 and 9-5.
Isabella Freehling took the loss in game one, going six innings and giving up seven runs on six hits and seven strikeouts.
Keria Steward had two hits and two RBI with I. Freehling, Emily Freehling and Mary Czarnik all getting hits as well.
“Our bats were swinging, we were finally making some contact, we just couldn’t get on base,” coach Michaela Freehling said.
In game two, Czarnik took the loss, giving up five runs on four hits and five strikeouts.
On offense, I. Freehling had three hits, E. Freehling had a double and a single, with Shea Menard, Allyson Stange and Czarnik all getting hits as well. E. Freehling, Czarnik and Stange all had at least one RBI as well.
AuGres hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday in the first round of a Division 4 district tournament.