OSCODA – Bigfoot went missing from the entry of the Wurtsmith District at F-41 and Skeel Avenue.
On Friday when the township mowed the area, he was still there. By Tueday, July 4 he was nowhere to be found.
The Bigfoot cutouts are part of a promotion for the Bigfoot Bash in September, an event sponsored by the Oscoda and AuSable Chamber of Commerce.
A Chamber board member, who is a wood carver, made the cutouts that are placed around town.
The Chamber asks that Bigfoot be returned to the Chamber, no questions asked.