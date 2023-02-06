TAWAS CITY – After topping the Lakeshore Badgers 5-1 on Friday, the Tawas Area hockey team put up a similar, if not slightly better performance on Saturday afternoon against the same squad. The Braves won Saturday’s contest, held at Tawas Bay Ice Arena, 5-0.
“I think the kids played with a lot of energy on Saturday,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “I think the momentum is really starting to build now, so that is a good sign this time of year.”
Tawas had to kill off four power plays in the first period, but they not only did so without giving up a goal, they added a shorthanded tally.
With 9:47 to play in the opening period, Gage Maxfield was able to get the puck in front of the net, sending it through for a 1-0 lead. Sean Bernard was credited with the assist.
Less than two minutes later, Bernard was able to get a goal of his own. Playing in a crowd in front of the net, Bernard was able to win the puck, and send it just in past the goaltender for the 2-0 advantage. Kyle Indreica and Maxfield had assists on this one.
Tawas tacked on two more goals in the second period, getting Indreica to score both. The first on assists by Bernard and Maxfield and the second with a Maxfield assist.
Indreica finished off his hat trick in the third period, getting a goal with another assist by Maxfield.
“I can see improvement in everyone,” Rettell said. “Everyone has taken that next step and that is what you want to see this time of year. You want the freshmen to play like sophomores and the sophomores to play like juniors and so on. I think they are all doing that, and it is perfect timing.”
Adam Billinghurst was in net for the Braves, and was able to make 20 saves to get his second career shutout.
“That was a good shutout and that’s not an easy thing to do, a puck could go in here or there,” Rettell said.
In the 5-1 win the night before, Tawas led 1-0 after the first period with a goal by Maxfield, with Indreica getting the assist.
Cody Primm made it 2-0 with a goal on a pass by Jakob Hazen, though the Badgers pulled within 2-1.
Bernard found the back of the net before the period was over to make it 3-1, getting assisted by Maxfield and Hazen.
Tawas tacked on two more goals early in the third period, as Zack Miller and Maxfield sent the puck in past the line. Braden Bolen had two assists in the third period and Joel Ulman and Indreica had one each.
“Our third periods have been pretty strong this year, the kids figure out what they need to do,” Rettell said. “We have kept all of our games close, even the ones we haven’t won, we have been competitive down to the end so that all builds up for when you need to get to that next level, for when you need it to play hard until the end.”
On Wednesday Tawas won an overtime game at the Mid-Michigan (Mt. Pleasant) Raptors, 4-3.
Devin Grathoff (Primm assist) and Primm (Grathoff assist) netted goals in the first period for a 2-0 lead, though Mid-Michigan netted the lone goal of the second to pull within 2-1.
The Raptors tied the game at 2-2 early in the third, with Tawas taking a 3-2 lead on a goal by Indreica (Maxfield) assist.
The Raptors answered though to send the game to overtime, where Bolen was able to score the game winner on an assist by Primm.
Tawas (11-9-1 overall) played Genesee United (Davison) at Dort Federal Credit Union on Monday, hosts Gladwin today (Wednesday) and returns to action Feb. 17 in Petoskey.
“We will know exactly where we are at after this week, we will see what type of team we are,” Rettell said. “We will figure out things we have to tweak and get better at but we’ve had some easier teams recently, so these two teams will give us a good test.”