CAST MEMBERS – John Smith (Jay Wells, far left), continues to spin his web of lies even after his wives Barb Smith (Barb Richardson, second from left) and Mary Smith (Tina Wells, seated) finally meet. Also pictured are Stanley Gardner (Bryan Shane, behind Barb), Sergeant Troughton (Rodger McElveen, in suit) and Detective Sergeant Porterhouse (Will Anderson, in apron).