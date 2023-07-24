EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Bay Players kicked off the weekend of July 21 with three productions of “Run for Your Wife,” a 1980s comedy.
Jay Wells is cast in the lead role of John Smith. John, who is by all accounts ordinary, has a busy life as a taxi driver in London. His life is complicated by the fact that he has two wives, two flats and two lives. Wells is very believable as John.
On the stage, that is split to denote two flats in different parts of London, the audience sees John work to juggle his schedule as his ruse threatens to unravel after he is mugged and ends up in the hospital. Despite the best efforts of two different police sergeants, John manages for most of the play to keep his wives from learning about each other.
Tina Wells plays Mary Smith, one of John’s wives. Wells is a familiar face, having been in numerous productions in both East Tawas and in Oscoda. She embraces the role of Mary.
Barb Richardson plays Barb Smith, John’s second wife, with enthusiasm. The play starts with both women being concerned because they haven’t heard from John.
Bryan Shane is cast as Stanley Gardner, John’s upstairs neighbor, who is extremely impressed by what he learns about his friend’s life. Shane demonstrates his many years of experience in the theater by embodying the role.
Craig Sayer plays neighbor Bobby Franklin. Sayer presented a disclaimer about the play before it started, acknowledging its stereotypical, outdated portrayal of gay men. He referred to the play as “light, entertaining and somewhat outdated.” Sayer’s over-the-top performance is of a flamboyant gay man who wears a bedazzled pantsuit to clean and chases men.
In addition to the significant amount of gay humor, the play has a fair amount of adult humor and is sprinkled with sexual innuendos. The audience clearly enjoyed the 80s humor and rewarded the cast with an abundance of laughter.
Veteran Tawas Bay Player Rodger McElveen is cast as Detective Troughton, newcomer Will Anderson as Detective Porterhouse and Bethany Gay has a very brief appearance as the reporter from United Press International.
Julee Popielarz is the producer of the play, with Jane Hudgins serving as Assistant Producer. Rodger McElveen serves as the Director, with Terry Popielarz as Assistant Director. Becky Archer is the stage manager and Bethany Gay is the assistant stage manager. Cast members do their own hair, make-up and costuming.
Additional show dates are Thursday through Sunday, July 27-30, with all shows at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 each and can be purchased by calling 989-362-8373 or visiting www.tawasbayplayers.com.
“Run for Your Wife “ was written by Ray Cooney in 1983, and was made into a movie in 2012.