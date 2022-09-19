TAWAS CITY – Nathan Miller of Stephenson & Company, P.C. presented his firm’s 2021-22 audit report on the finances of Tawas Area Schools (TAS) at the district’s regular Board of Education meeting on Sept. 12.
Miller disclosed that the audit was assigned an “unmodified opinion” from the accountants, which was the best result offered on such projects.
Miller’s presentation highlighted the district’s financial condition, which included increases in fund balances in the General Fund, Lunch Fund, Sinking Fund, and the Debt Retirement Fund. He also addressed the quality of management in the district, complimenting the management team on the accuracy of their budget projections and for taking into consideration financial strategies for the eventual termination of certain Federal funding.
Miller closed his presentation by reporting that his firm had “no issues to communicate” regarding the District’s financial operations and graded the audit as A-Plus (excellent).
Varsity golf coach Paul Vainer addressed the board during the public comments segment of the meeting. Vainer, who is also the proprietor of Bogey’s Indoor Golf in Tawas City, asked the board to consider the formation of a girls’ varsity golf team at TAHS. Several interested students were also in attendance at the meeting to support Vainer’s proposal. Vainer cited an article in the Elk Rapids News regarding a similar venture at Elk Rapids High School. Amy Jenkins, a parent of a TAHS student, also spoke in support of a girls’ varsity golf team. Later in the meeting, a committee was formed consisting of Trustees Shannon Klenow, Michael Butzin, and Ami Edmonds who will meet to discuss the proposal.
Dave Wilkinson also spoke during the public comments time. He introduced himself as a candidate for the school board, noting that he is a retired teacher with 37 years of experience who has returned to his home town and wishes to contribute to his community.
At the recommendation of Clara Bolen Elementary School Principal Amy Clouse, the board voted to hire Amanda Gustin as a special education instructional aide. Gustin has an associate’s degree in health information processing.
The board also hired Derek Hopkins to fill the three-hour cook’s helper position at the request of Food Service Director Jan Sancrant.
Trustee Ami Edmonds was appointed by the board to serve as the district’s voting delegate at the MASB Fall Conference in Traverse City on Oct. 20. Trustee Michael Butzin was selected to be her alternate.