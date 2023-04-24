The following is the second of a two-part story on one of the several Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops that were held this year. The April 11 session centered on the offshore data associated with the lake, and last week’s story summarized the status of the prey fish which reside there. The event also provided angler effort statistics, fish stocking progress reports and details on cisco restoration efforts, which are the focus of this week’s story.
ALPENA – The free, annual workshops are presented by Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR)-Fisheries Division, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Great Lakes Science Center, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and local fishery organizations. Several other entities also contribute to the events – which, for 2023, included a Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie workshop, a southern Lake Michigan session and talks on other areas of Lake Huron.
The April 11 Lake Huron Offshore Fisheries Workshop was offered in a virtual format, and was also held in-person at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center in Alpena. Separated by category, the topics which were shared appear below.
Lake Huron Main Basin:
Todd Wills from the DNR-Fisheries Division gave an update on Lake Huron’s main basin fishery. When talking about fisheries and the management of same, “we’re really talking about the interaction of fish, habitat and people,” he began. “And that interaction brings us the recreational and economic benefits that we enjoy.”
So, Wills said, he would be telling the story of the Lake Huron main basin fishery that night, through a combination of the DNR’s charter program reporting data and angler survey data.
Of the former, “Our charter operators are required to report their effort, catch, harvest and release to us each year,” he noted.
The results referenced in his talk are from a more contemporary time period, of 2005 to present, which Wills says is most reflective of the ecosystem that we have right now.
On the charter side of things, effort in 2022 totaled about 25,000 angler hours, which is above the average of approximately 23,000 angler hours per year in the charter fishery in the main basin. In fact, this is the seventh year in a row that the amount of effort exceeded the average for the 2005-2022 time series.
Angler harvest shows that salmon and trout have consistently comprised the largest proportion of the total, out of such other species as walleye and yellow perch (YP). This continued in 2022, where there was a little bit of charter effort dedicated walleye, and very little aimed at YP.
Shifting from solely the main basin, to looking at Lake Huron as a whole, Wills then gave a rundown of the recreational, non-charter fishery. He said that the information for this is collected via the statewide angler survey programs. “In contrast to the charter reporting program, these data are a survey. We only sample proportionate anglers that are out there.”
This includes creel clerks conducting interviews at boat ramps, asking people what they were fishing for, what they caught, how long they were out, et cetera.
Through these interviews, plus the clerks’ counts of boats/anglers, Wills says that they are able to estimate the amount of effort, harvest and catch-and-release each year for the fishery, as well as catch and harvest rates.
He advised that Lake Huron, at 48%, accounted for nearly half of the total angler effort across all Michigan waters of the Great Lakes in 2022. Lake Michigan made up 29%; Lake Erie, 16%; and Lake Superior, 7%.
Similarly, just more than half of the total catch of fish in these waters, 52%, came from Lake Huron. This is followed by Lake Erie, 31%; Lake Michigan, 14%; and Lake Superior, 3%.
Going back to the main basin, Wills described the various ports which were sampled during the angler survey program, and the associated non-charter effort results across the lake. The effort ranged from about 7,000 angler hours in St. Ignace, to roughly 108,000 hours in Les Cheneaux Islands.
In other non-charter trends, there’s generally been a decline in effort over time, which isn’t unique to Lake Huron. “That’s something that we see across the Great Lakes as a whole,” he said. However, effort was up in 2022 in Lake Huron, with more than 430,000 angler hours, which is about a 130,000-hour increase from the 2021 estimate. “And it was above the average of that contemporary time series for the first time since 2016.”
As for effort by target species, although some has shifted over to walleye and YP, the largest proportion of angler effort is directed toward salmon and trout – as is also the case in the charter fishery.
Among the other takeaways from his presentation, were:
- Angler effort in Saginaw Bay has typically constituted about 50-70% of total effort in millions of angler hours, across Lake Huron.
- Considering the different species which comprise the total of the harvest, lake trout, chinook salmon and rainbow trout have historically made up a large proportion of the total effort. Pink salmon also show up, and there is a good diversity with coho and Atlantic salmon in the mix, as well.
- About 1,800 Atlantic salmon were harvested in 2022. “That was three times the harvest that we had in 2021,” Wills said. “But again, we know that there are very popular catch-and-release fisheries that aren’t captured by the creel program; they’re not accounted for here.”
- The second highest harvest of coho salmon on record, at about 8,000 fish, occurred this past year. The record was approximately 12,000 fish, back in 2002.
- With the relatively new coho stocking program that began in 2019, Wills said that these fish really showed up in earnest for the first time in the creel, in 2022. There are also regular reports of Atlantic and coho salmon in angler catches across the St. Clair/Detroit River system. “So those fish are spreading far and wide.”
- Roughly 18,000 walleye were harvested, which is a pretty steep increase from what was reported in the four years prior.
“What’s interesting to me, is that when you look at the number of species that are available for harvest – or catch-and-release, for that matter – we had very diverse angling opportunities in Lake Huron,” Wills said.
Listing chinook, coho, pink and Atlantic salmon as examples, along with lake trout, walleye, YP and other species he didn’t mention, such as smallmouth bass, he said it’s an exciting and diverse fishery. So, he encouraged the crowd to take advantage of the opportunity to get out and enjoy this.
Cisco Restoration:
Kevin McDonnell of the USFWS-Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office gave an update on the cisco restoration efforts in Lake Huron, which are made possible by the Federal Hatchery Program, USFWS, DNR, USGS, several tribal partners, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.
McDonnell shared that cisco, also known as lake herring, are part of a large family of fishes called Coregonines or Coregonides, and are a remnant of the Laurentian Ice Sheet/Glaciation.
Cisco are currently found in all five Great Lakes, as well as northern inland lakes, and they prefer deep, offshore habitats.
Prior to the mid 20th century, they were the most abundant pelagic fish in Lake Huron. Spawning aggregations were historically concentrated in several hot spots, including Saginaw Bay.
Historic landings from the commercial fishery, going back to 1910, show that the Saginaw Bay landings made up the vast majority of cisco yield. But this species declined to a minor component of the Lake Huron fish community, between 1940-1970. This was due to such factors as eutrophication and habitat loss, overfishing and the introduction of alewife and rainbow smelt as competitors, and potentially predators, on cisco.
Therefore, since about the 1960s, less than 100,000 pounds of cisco have been harvested.
The current distribution of cisco is focused heavily in the North Channel area, in Canadian waters, and they tend to be really productive and have a lot of recruitment around Georgian Bay. On the U.S. side, cisco are concentrated in the Les Cheneaux Islands/Drummond Bay area, but are virtually extinct in the rest of the main basin and Saginaw Bay.
When making a case for the importance of cisco recovery in Lake Huron, McDonnell explained that they have potential to provide for a commercial and recreational fishery; the predatory fish would benefit from an additional prey source; cisco can contribute to a prey base that is low in thiaminase, which is especially important for lake trout; and they can provide a pelagic buffer for YP to help bolster YP populations, particularly in Saginaw Bay and near shore habitats.
There is also an idea that cisco could help connect the near shore and offshore food webs, since they generally come in near shore to spawn, then return to the offshore. This connectivity is important when thinking about the flow of nutrients – which, as reported last week, is key in the currently nutrient-limited Lake Huron.
The goal of this project, then, is to establish a self-sustaining cisco population in their historic range, at Saginaw Bay and throughout the main basin of Lake Huron.
Upon developing broodstock in a hatchery, crews started planting fish in Saginaw Bay. They are introduced to the water offshore, via a boat, and shore stocking is carried out in a few locations, as well.
McDonnell’s speech also included the points listed below.
- The current target is to stock one million fingerlings annually. “We’re committed to doing this for 10 years, and that started in 2017,” he said. The cohorts are split between two releases – about 500,000 in the spring, and the other 500,000 in the fall – allowing the USFWS to evaluate different stocking strategies, as well as each life stage relative to performance.
- The hope is that the stocked fish will eventually grow large enough and move out into the main basin. Ideally, they will then come home and spawn, thus, kick starting that natural reproduction in Saginaw Bay.
- To date, approximately five million cisco have been stocked.
- As a way of evaluating stocking protocols, researchers use oxytetracycline (OTC), an antibiotic with a property which leaves a fluorescent mark on hard structures in fish. OTC is put into the cisco’s feed, before they’re stocked out. So, if one is caught, researchers can examine the vertebrae under a special light and know immediately whether it’s a hatchery origin or a wild origin fish.
- Spring releases have a single OTC mark, while fall releases have a double mark. “So then we can also differentiate between a spring fish and a fall fish,” McDonnell pointed out. As they recapture fish, this will further help in evaluating stocking strategies.
- Recently, crews have been on the water for several weeks trying to find larval fish and looking for natural reproduction, which will continue through July. They utilize large nets and conduct ichthyoplankton surveys then, as the season progresses, move to beach seining in an attempt to detect juvenile cisco. This is followed by gillnet surveys in the summer, that look for age 1 to age 2 fish.
- With their USGS partners, the USFWS also seeks out fish in bottom trawls, as well as in the DNR’s community gillnet survey in Saginaw Bay.
- It takes about three or four years for cisco to mature; therefore, the first year class from 2017 should soon be reaching maturity. “So it’s a really exciting time to be on this project because we now believe we’ll have spawning fish to start looking for,” McDonnell remarked.
- Genetics for 2019, 2021 and 2022 are still being processed, but the hope is that the results will show that natural reproduction is being detected.
- During a 2021 juvenile gillnet survey, a fish was caught that became the first recapture of a hatchery origin cisco. Along with also detecting some wild cisco, the crews then caught seven hatchery cisco in their 2022 survey.
- The recaptured juvenile fish tend to be clustered near the stocking sites, which McDonnell says is encouraging to see. “So that was really exciting, that we’re starting to see these kind of juvenile, immature cisco in our surveys.”
- The adult spawning gillnet survey was first conducted in 2021. Despite having only two nights of effort due to the weather, three spawning adult cisco were recaptured. “Then in 2022, we had a successful survey,” McDonnell said. “We caught 49 spawning cisco in Saginaw Bay. And these fish are big, healthy, spawning, mature cisco.”
- As with the results from the juvenile gillnet survey, the adult cisco were also congregated near the stocking site. This may suggest that they are homing to the particular area where they got dropped into the water.
- Based on 2022 data, the vast majority of the fish came from the spring releases. The survival of these cisco, versus the fall stocked fish, is something that researchers will continue to explore.
- There is a lot of adjacent work going on in support of this project, including genetics and morphometrics, diet studies, UV light studies and telemetry projects.
- Now that there are documented spawning adults, the team is looking forward to the larval surveys in 2023 and seeing whether the adults will successfully spawn.
- The public can help by reporting any cisco they encounter with a photo, length and the location where it was captured. They are asked to turn in the tail, frozen and wrapped in tin foil or in a black bag, to the Alpena DNR, Bay City DNR or Alpena USFWS.
Basin Management:
Fisheries Unit Manager Tim Cwalinski, who is part of the northern Lake Huron management unit, shared a list of the DNR’s 2023 angler creel locations outside of Saginaw Bay, which includes clerks being stationed in Oscoda and the Tawases.
Along with a dozen other sites that will receive fish, the stocking of steelhead yearlings will also occur on a local level, with approximately 30,000 going into the East Branch of the Au Gres River, 10,000 in the Tawas River and 150,000 in the AuSable River.
“The first batch of the AuSable River/Oscoda fish were delivered today,” Cwalinski said, of the 47,000 steelhead. “So that site is one of the sites that gets multiple truck loads of fish; it typically gets more fish than the other sites.”
The St. Mary’s River will be stocked with about 60,000 Atlantic salmon yearlings, while Alpena, the AuSable River and Lexington will all receive about 40,000.
Lake trout, chinook salmon, splake and coho salmon will be stocked in various locations, too.
Cwalinski said that they had been raising about 100,000 coho at one of the hatcheries. Each year they would stock 50,000 in either Alpena or Oscoda, and the other 50,000 in Harbor Beach or Port Sanilac, and then alternate to the other sites. “So, last year, Oscoda got 50,000 coho. This year, Alpena’s getting 50,000 coho.” Starting in 2024, though, both Oscoda and Alpena will be slated for 50,000 coho in the same year, since the hatchery is going from raising 100,000 fish, to 200,000.
Cwalinski said that the USFWS is collaborating with the DNR to start putting transmitters in smolt steelhead this year. This stocking pilot telemetry project is for the AuSable River, and will entail miniature transmitters – which also have mortality signals – in the fish, and receivers up and down the river. It will help answer such questions as whether stocking in early April is better or worse, and what the quantitative value to that is, versus stocking at Foote Dam later into May.
For links to past recordings of the fisheries workshops, or to learn more about the numerous other programs and work of the Michigan Sea Grant, visit https://www.michiganseagrant.org/.