EAST TAWAS – High school football returns this week. The buzz around each team’s camp has been exciting through the first few weeks of the season, and our area squads will get to see what they’ve got in game action on Thursday and Friday. Tawas Area, Oscoda and Whittemore-Prescott are looking to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and AuGres looks to pick up where they left off after a strong 2022 season. Unfortunately, Hale has cancelled its season, due to lack of players.
Pinconning (0-9 last year) at Tawas Area (2-7) Thursday
Pinconning enters this game on a 15-game losing streak, but second year Tawas Area head coach Zack Blanchard isn’t about to let his team take anyone lightly.
“I tell them daily, don’t think of Pinconning as some roll over, because they’re not,” he said. “They are coming in here to win. We are treating it like the Super Bowl. Every week is our Super Bowl.”
The Braves and Spartans used to meet annually when both were members of the Northeast Michigan Conference. This will be the first time the two sides have met since 2015.
“We are really excited about the upcoming game,” Blanchard said.” It is going to be a tough one, they’ve changed offenses and they run a single wing. We are really going to have to be on our defensive P’s and Q’s.”
The Braves are looking for their first win in a season opener since 2018. A win in week one would be a definite shot in the arm for the rest of the season.
“It sets the stage,” Blanchard said. “Last year, I really wanted to have that win in the first game but it didn’t work out. I think we are so much further ahead than where we were last year, both offensively and defensively and special teams. We are so much more physical. I think these kids are tougher and they are ready to roll.”
Houghton Lake (1-8) at Oscoda (4-5) Thursday
This marks the sixth straight season that Houghton Lake and Oscoda have played each other. While they’ve played in some close games over the years there might not be as much familiarity between the teams as one might think, as the Bobcats changed coaches in the off-season.
“Anytime you have a new coach in the system you know they are going to come in and try to revamp and try to get their team hyped and get them playing,” Oscoda head coach Mark Whitley said. “I don’t know a lot about their offense and defense, we will watch their film from their scrimmage and make adjustments when we need to. I just think we have to play our game and we will practice every day 100 percent to make sure we are ready for Thursday.”
The two teams met in week one last year as well. It was close at the half, but Oscoda pulled away in the final two quarters to win 30-12. Whitley believes he and his coaches will have his team ready to go in week one yet again.
“We have a very high football IQ, and our coaching staff, I like to talk about them too,” Whitley said. “Our defensive coordinator Tucker Whitley is phenomenal with the kids and he gets our defense ready to go week in and week out. Dean Caldwell returns as the offensive coordinator, he does a tremendous job with play calls and just moving kids into the proper positions.
“It helps a lot that we have what I call the three headed monster that enjoys football, enjoys film work and working with the kids.”
Whittemore-Prescott (3-6) at Hillman (3-6) Friday
Whittemore-Prescott lost in a blowout last year to Hillman in last year’s season opener. No need to remind Cardinal head coach Joe Murphy.
“Hillman is always tough, they beat us 44-0 last year and that left a really bad taste in our mouth,” he said. “They are a well-coached team and it will be a tough game again.”
The Cardinals believe they know just how to avenge that loss too.
“We are getting ready for anything they are going to throw at us,” Murphy said. “We have to get tough on the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense. That is one thing we pride ourselves in. We think good things will happen if we control the line.”
Atlanta (4-5) at AuGres (9-2) Friday
Atlanta and AuGres meet up in week one for a contest that doubles as a North Star League Little Dipper battle. While Atlanta may be one of the smallest schools in the conference, they’ve been notoriously a hard out for opponents.
“They lost a quarterback and a running back, but they still have their primary receiver and a back-up quarterback we played against us last year and did a good job,” AuGres head coach Brian Sanchez said. “They have one of their running backs left from last year and they all played on both sides of the ball. They could very well come out and be a very good team and we don’t underestimate anyone. Walking into this game we have our work cut out for us.”