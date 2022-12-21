OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted at their regular Dec. 12 meeting to purchase new security cameras for Old Orchard Park (OOP). Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously. The funds will come out of the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan. According to Parks and Recreation Director Al Apsitis, the current system is “beginning to show signs of hard drive failure and camera wear”.
The board approved purchase of the new camera system through Catch-M-Cams, located in Glennie, in the amount of $23,515.44. The camera system package includes 27 cameras to be placed at various locations throughout the park. According to Apsitis, the new system will provide 24-hour monitoring of the township’s assets and provide better security for the at risk and high traffic areas. The new system will also have enough storage to retain 30 days-worth of data.
The board originally approved the purchase of an NVR (Network Video Recorder) camera system in OOP at their Jan. 24, 2022 regular board meeting. This system will utilize the NVR that was purchased in January and link with all other current security camera systems operated by the township.