EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Uncork’d Wine, Ale and Food Festival is quickly approaching its 14th year, and will be making its annual return to East Tawas Harbor Park this Saturday, Aug. 5.
Situated downtown by the Newman Street and US-23 intersection, attendees will have Lake Huron as their backdrop while gathering at the park to enjoy the food, music, drinks and camaraderie that come with the festival.
The event will go on from noon to 5 p.m., and the cost of admission is $20 per person. This includes a souvenir Tawas Uncork’d wine glass, as well as three drink tickets. Upon entering the tented area, additional drink tickets will cost $2 apiece and can be used at any of the dozens of wineries and breweries that will be on site.
Tickets for entry will be sold at the gate the day of the event, and participants can pay using either cash or credit card. It should be noted, though, that many of the vendors who will be set up in the tent only accept cash.
The occasion is presented by the nonprofit Friends of the East Tawas Library, and proceeds from Tawas Uncork’d are used to benefit the local library.
Event co-chair Ryan Ladley says that for 2023, the festival will have vintners from Peninsula Cellars, Black Star Farms, Amoritas Vineyards, Bower’s Harbor Vineyards, Spicer’s Winery, Modern Craft, Rose Valley, Thunder Bay, Laurentide Winery, Burgdorf, Fenn Valley Winery, Chateau Chantal, Spruce Ridge Vineyards, Leelanau Cellars and St. Julian.
If beer is more one’s choice, there will also be options from Bell’s Brewery, Griffin Claw, Founders Brewing, Austin Brothers, Cheboygan Brewing Company, Blackrocks Brewery, Atwater Brewing, Jolly Pumpkin, Midland Brewing and North Peak Brewing.
As for the food selections during the 14th annual event, Ladley says that Klenow’s Market, the Brew Krew, Neiman’s Family Market and Chris’s Catering will all have options available to Tawas Uncork’d visitors.
Among the other entertainment that will be on tap, Ted Wasilewski will be performing live music with Joshua Brinks, and the Friends of the East Tawas Library will host a raffle with three cash prizes – $500, $300 and $200.
Ladley notes that Tawas Uncork’d wine glasses from previous festival years, which have been painted by the talented Tawas Bay Art Gallery members, may be purchased at the event, as well.
People may also buy a bottle of wine to enjoy with their meal while at the festival.
Although portions of the event are only for those age 21 and older, Ladley adds that similar to past years, children are welcome to attend. There will again be books for the younger crowd, non-alcoholic drinks will be available and they can also get in on the food that will be offered.
As previously noted, the annual festival began as a fundraiser for the construction of the new East Tawas Library on Newman Street and, since this goal has been achieved, proceeds from subsequent Uncork’d events have gone toward enhancing the space, expanding the programs available and more.
Earmarked for this year, Ladley shares that the funds from the upcoming event will be used for new items in the children’s area, partnering on new projects and supporting the endowment.
“We were able to complete an ADA accessible ramp and book lockers in the prior year,” he added.
Again serving as co-chair of the Tawas Uncork’d Wine, Ale and Food Festival is Jasmine Tubbs, and others who will be assisting include committee members Aimee O’Connor, Patty Phillips, Amy Peterman and Lizzy Brown.
For more information about the festival, visit Facebook.com/TawasUncorkd or send an e-mail to tawasuncorkd@gmail.com.