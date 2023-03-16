OSCODA – Oscoda Township Superintendent Tammy Kline hired Tara Lyons as her new assistant, replacing Melinda Morgan who resigned in January.
According to a memo from Kline that was included in the March 13 board meeting packet, Lyons has approximately 20 years of administrative experience with the township and has been working as the interim assistant to the superintendent. Lyons will remain at her current pay rate of $19.83 per hour, an annual rate of $41,246, and she will keep her same benefits. Lyons hire was originally placed on the agenda as an action item for the board and then was moved to an informational item on the revised agenda.
The board took the following actions during the meeting:
• Approved the invoice from Ferguson Waterworks in Lansing for meter pit base plates and miscellaneous component parts for $21,000 for the 300 service locations. Motion by Trustee Jeremy Spencer, support from Clerk Josh Sutton, passed unanimously.
• Approved an invoice from Ferguson Waterworks in Grand Rapids for 300 meter readers in the amount of $40,239. Motion by Spencer, support from Trustee Bill Palmer, passed unanimously.
• Approved an invoice from Elmer’s Crane and Dozer for Pay Application Number 4 for Phase 5 of the Oscoda Water Main project in the amount of $215,349.11, leaving a total of $1,114,235.19 remaining on this project. Motion by Palmer, support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously.
• Approved seeking proposals for dust control in May and July 2023. The Township typically contracts for annual dust control. The Township will be accepting bids until Friday April 14th at 12 p.m. The proposals will go to the township Board for approval at the April 24 meeting. Palmer asked that a line be included about half loads. Motion by Spencer, support from Supervisor Ann Richards, passed unanimously
• Forwarded bids obtained for weed control on Van Etten Lake to the Van Etten Lake Weed Control Committee. The Weed Control Committee makes a decision about who will provide the service in 2023 and then makes a recommendation to the board which they will act on at the March 27 board meeting.
• Approved a request from Dave Iler and Tammy Kline, co-producers of Rockfest, to use Veterans Memorial Park for the annual concert. According to Kline, the event requires involvement from employees in the Department of Public Works which is why it went to the board for approval. Motion by Palmer, support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously.
The board also received the first read of the following ordinance amendments from Nichole Vallette, planning and zoning director:
• 6.34 Food Trucks/Mobile Vending Units-amendments and maps were added identifying township owned properties where trucks could park with a permit.
• Article VIII Zoning Board of Appeals Section 8.3.3- Amendments.
• Code of Ordinance Chapter 10 Article VII Recreational Marijuana Establishments Prohibited – the article was deleted given the change in the law.
• Chapter 26 Article III Installation, Maintenance and/or Repair of Sidewalks- Amendments. Requires property owners to shovel their sidewalks.
The final reads and approval of the amendments will take place at the March 27 board meeting.