TAWAS CITY – “I pray that she is in God’s hands, that she has forgiven me and that we will be reunited again,” Justine Marie Johnson said in court on Monday, referencing her late daughter, Sutton Marie Mosser, 3. “I love you, Sutton Marie.”
Johnson, 23, Oscoda, appeared before Iosco County 23rd Circuit Court Judge David C. Riffel, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, for stabbing Mosser to death in September 2021.
Upon discussing the sentencing memorandum prepared by Johnson’s defense, Attorney Nathan Tyler, as well as the scoring on the Michigan sentencing guidelines, Riffel gave Johnson an opportunity to speak before her sentencing.
She said that at the age of 13, she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, bipolar, ADHD, anxiety and depression.
“In 2021, I had been without mental health medication for one year, and I was abusing drugs that included meth and heroin,” she continued.
Johnson said that prior to the incident, she had been experiencing hallucinations.
Although Mosser had been in her custody during that time, “I do not remember her being there, or how long she was there. I also don’t remember details of her death,” Johnson said. “When I was arrested, the police told me that I had killed my daughter.”
Johnson told the court that she then spent four months in and out of hallucinations, until the medication and treatment she received stabilized her.
She said that she has spent one year and eight months in therapy, dealing with her mental illness and helping her to cope with the death of her daughter.
She added that she wants everyone to know she is full of remorse, and wishes every day that she could trade places with Mosser.
Johnson said that she chose to plead guilty, one, because she trusts that the police department investigated the incident to the best of their ability. And two, she lost a child. Just as any mother would want for their child, “I also want justice for Sutton. If it was me who committed this murder, I would expect to be punished as any other person would be. It is what’s fair for her.”
Johnson then apologized to her daughter, her family and the court for her crime, before thanking her attorney for all of his work.
“I especially want to thank my family for their forgiveness, continued love and support,” she said.
“Finally, I would like to ask the media to respect our family’s privacy. If you feel like it’s necessary to write about my little girl, please do so with the grace and respect she deserves,” Johnson asked.
Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella was next to address the court. He said that on Sept. 17, 2021, he was called to a crime scene which was being processed by the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) – and what he observed was something he never imagined he would see in his more than 30 years as an attorney. “It was something truly insidious.”
Bacarella said it’s difficult for him to imagine, first off, how anybody could murder a toddler. But for it to be at the hands of the child’s own mother, “it is just beyond what I can comprehend.”
Along with blood evidence, DNA and the fact that Johnson’s fingerprints were inside the trash bag where Mosser’s body was found, Bacarella noted that there was an overwhelming amount of evidence to support the charges.
And while watching the crime scene being processed, “it was clear that this child fought for her life,” he said.
“I don’t know how you can reconcile that. I don’t know how you can recover from that,” Bacarella continued. “And I don’t know of a way that a person could be reformed from that.”
He said that the most vulnerable of lives was completely entrusted to this mother but, instead, the child was brutally murdered by her.
The only thing that can be done, Bacarella contended, is what is required by the statute and to place Johnson in prison for the rest of her life.
“It probably goes without saying that, fortunately for all of us who live in Iosco County – and in fact, the entire 23rd Circuit, which encompasses four counties – we don’t have to deal with these types of crimes very often,” Riffel then stated.
He said it would be extremely taxing on everybody because – as was also indicated by Bacarella – it’s just not something that one can process very easily.
Riffel also remarked that he was somewhat concerned with Johnson’s statement about “if” it was her who committed this murder.
The judge said that he doesn’t know how Johnson could say that since, when he accepted her plea – which he noted he was very meticulous and careful about – Johnson explained to him in detail what she had done.
As reported, Riffel asked Johnson a number of questions at her court appearance on Feb. 13, such as whether she stabbed her daughter, if she knowingly or intentionally caused this serious physical harm to Mosser and whether she knew that the stabbing would likely result in the child’s death – all of which Johnson confirmed.
Therefore, Riffel said at the March 27 sentencing that he doesn’t know how Johnson can now be questioning whether she was the one who committed this crime.
“I don’t think it is necessary to say much more,” Riffel continued, noting that Bacarella already detailed in his report how brutal the murder was.
Johnson pleaded guilty last month to two felonies associated with her daughter’s death. As to count one, homicide-felony murder, Riffel ruled that she be sentenced to the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) for a period of life without the possibility of parole, with credit for time she has already served.
Johnson also pleaded guilty to 1st-degree child abuse, for which Riffel ordered that she be sentenced to the MDOC for a period of 225 months (18.75 years) to 50 years, also with credit for 556 days served.
“That is to run concurrent to count one,” the judge advised, also informing Johnson of the various court costs and other fees for which she is responsible.
As reported, Johnson was scheduled for a final pre-trial/status conference on Feb. 13. The initial purpose was for Riffel to hear motions filed by Tyler, who was appointed by the court to defend Johnson. While the motions were, in fact, addressed, Tyler asked for a moment with his client once the hearing concluded.
He and Johnson convened privately and, upon returning to the courtroom, Tyler was asked how he would like to proceed.
He said that, against his advice, Johnson wished to enter a plea of guilty.
Advising her of the rights she would be waiving, including a trial, Riffel told Johnson multiple times that she did not have to enter a plea that day. She confirmed, though, that this is what she wanted to do, and that she also wished to have her sentencing expedited.
As previously noted in this publication, after Johnson stabbed Mosser multiple times, the 3-year-old’s body was discovered by relatives, who later testified at Johnson’s preliminary examination. Investigators stated that Mosser had been wrapped in a blanket and placed in a garbage bag, which was then put in a plastic tote.
Testimony was also heard at that time from such expert witnesses as Ryan Eberline of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, who is a Child Protective Services investigator for Iosco and Alcona counties.
As part of her investigation into Mosser’s death, Eberline interviewed Johnson at the Iosco County Jail in October 2021.
According to Eberline, Johnson said that she didn’t remember the specifics of what happened at the time of Mosser’s death, and that she was experiencing hallucinations due to heroin withdrawal and not sleeping for approximately two weeks.
“And she was getting hallucinations from TV that had instructed her to take her daughter’s life or they would kill her,” Eberline testified. “During the conversation, she said that the hallucinations and the things she was hearing from the TV had been going on for approximately two weeks. At one point she had said, that specific day, the TV was telling her that she could have been pregnant. And it was SpongeBob that was saying these things on the TV and that had told her that if she didn’t do what she did to her daughter, that they would kill her – and she was afraid for her life; and that she lost her mind.”
Johnson’s preliminary hearing in February 2022, was held before Iosco County 81st District Court Judge Christopher P. Martin.
A number of experts and witnesses were called to the stand in Tawas City and, after hearing the testimonies, Martin granted Bacarella’s request for the case to be bound over to 23rd Circuit Court, and also ordered the defendant to remain lodged in the Iosco County Jail and held without bond.
Among those testifying were relatives of Johnson, one of whom discovered a human foot protruding from a garbage bag in their family’s home on Cedar Lake Road. Johnson, who also had her own residence in Oscoda Township, frequented the family’s residence and would often stay there.
Authorities from the OTPD noted that Mosser was living with, and primarily cared for, by her maternal grandmother at the Cedar Lake Road home.
Johnson’s brothers – Knesley Johnson, Jr. and another sibling, who was not be named because of his age – each recounted the events leading up to the discovery of Mosser’s body.
According to Knesley, when he left for work on Sept. 16, 2021, Johnson and Mosser each seemed fine and there was nothing out of the ordinary. Knesley returned from work at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 17, and asked his brother where their sister and niece were.
“He went running towards the bag, and seen a foot protruding out of the bag,” Knesley said.
He, too, then also observed the foot, after which he contacted a family member who called police.
When discussing the time line, Bacarella asked the other sibling about the events on Sept. 16, 2021.
He said he woke up that evening and went into the bathroom, where it “looked like she was doing lines,” he alleged of Johnson.
When he asked his sister where Mosser was, she allegedly replied, “Mind your own f---ing business,” which the teen said was a normal response for Johnson.
The brother claimed that Johnson “just disappeared” a short time later, and that he didn’t see her anymore that night.
It was some time after Knesley came home, when the brother says he found the garbage bag. “I ran and told Knesley that there was a foot in the bag. He didn’t believe me; he thought I was joking.”
As Bacarella presented evidence, the sibling identified a pair of pants as Johnson’s, which he said he believed she was wearing the day prior. He also said that a shirt included in the evidence was Johnson’s, which he saw her wearing around that time.
OTPD Officer Gerald Soboleski, who was among those that responded to the scene, also testified. He said they began their investigation, and inside a doorway of the home was a blue tote with two garbage bags stacked on top, which is where he observed a child’s foot protruding from a bag.
Shane Hill, of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Bridgeport Forensic Laboratory, said that among the evidence were several stains on a hallway door, three knives in a bedroom, a pair of shoes, couches in the living room and a towel in a separate area, all of which tested positive for blood.
Hill stated that inside of a blue tote were various clothing items – from which evidence was collected – as well as a bag containing a pair of jeans, and the deceased child, who was in a comforter.
According to Hill, jeans and a sweatshirt found at the bottom of the tote each tested positive for human blood.
The court also heard from MSP Detective/Sergeant Kenneth Binder, who advised that fingerprints, including palm prints, were identified from a black trash bag inside the home. “The 13 prints that, in my opinion were identified, were all to Justine Johnson,” he said.
Iosco County Medical Examiner Dr. Jaya L. Sankaran, a board-certified pathologist, was also called to the stand. She stated that she went to the scene on the morning of Sept. 17, 2021. She made an initial observation of the body and returned later, upon the arrival of the MSP forensic team.
Sankaran said she was involved in the preliminary examination of the body and, although she didn’t perform the autopsy, it was her expert opinion that the child died from multiple sharp stab wounds to her neck, chest and abdomen.
In the testimony of OTPD Officer Danny Gallahar, he described how a network of closed-circuit security cameras from Oscoda businesses and other locations were stitched together to show Johnson’s movements from the murder scene, through downtown Oscoda, and on to her own apartment in the early morning hours of the incident.
Gallahar said Johnson is seen out in the community, traveling on foot, and that throughout this time she did a lot of pacing.
He said that Johnson could be seen in one of the videos wearing a black sweatshirt. “The appearance of that sweatshirt as she passes the cameras, is of the design of the sweatshirt that was found in the bottom of the bucket.”
Johnson’s preliminary exam followed a District Court competency hearing, where she was found competent to stand trial on the two charges. Martin also presided over that hearing, which came after Johnson was ordered in October 2021 to undergo a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation.
As previously reported, prosecutors stated that the OTPD and MSP investigation led to warrants for Johnson’s arrest on the murder and child abuse charges. During her arraignment in September 2021, bond was denied by Martin, who cited the very serious nature of the allegations against Johnson.