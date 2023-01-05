EAST TAWAS – At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the East Tawas City Council approved making improvements to the police department garage.
A bid for $13,000 had been received from Barry Schley to insulate the garage, put up OSB (oriented strand board) and paint. Motion by Dave Leslie, support by Joseph Kolts, passed unanimously in a vote of 5 to 0. Council Members Lisa Bolen and Mike Mooney were both absent from the meeting.
Police Chief Frank Anthony reported that training for Officer Cody Kennedy-Brock was going well. Anthony is working on end of the year reports. He said that things were pretty quiet over the holidays and on New Year’s Eve. The East Tawas Police Department offered rides home on New Year’s Eve, according to a Facebook post.
City Manager Brent Barringer reported that the demolition and removal had been completed on the house located at 606 Main Street two weeks ago. As previously reported, the two-story house had been badly damaged during a fire at the end of January 2022 and was considered a complete loss. The land where the house stood is currently covered in sand. The city will be putting down topsoil and grass seed in the spring and will be submitting a bill to the property owner.
The meeting packet included a letter to JP Morgan Chase Bank about the property at 507 Badger Avenue. According to an online search, the foreclosed property has been on the market for nearly one year. The city asked Rory Smith, building official with the Iosco County Department of Building and Safety Inspection, to inspect the property.
Smith, who completed an inspection of the building on Dec. 15, sent a Condemnation Notice to JP Morgan Chase Bank stating that the property had become “unsafe, unsanitary or deficient.” The Condemnation Notice states that if there is no response within 30 days from the bank that the city will proceed with demolition and removal of the building.
The City Council approved the appointment of Marty Rogers to fill a vacant seat on the Zoning Board of Appeals. The city approached Rogers about serving based on his many years of being a business owner in East Tawas. Motion by Council Member Joseph Kolts, support from Council Member Molly Collier, passed unanimously.
Council Member Blinda Baker announced that Develop Iosco will be hosting a New Year Networking event that includes a strolling dinner at the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m.
The East Tawas City Council will be holding a work session on Monday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. to discuss the library and the Housing Commission. Work sessions are held on the fifth Monday.