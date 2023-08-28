OSCODA – This past Sunday afternoon spectators witnessed the unveiling of the Veteran’s homage to the War Dogs and their handlers by dedicating a memorial statue.
The statue is of one such war dog standing beside its handler who was pouring water from his canteen into his helmet in an act to rehydrate his partner in war. The memorial reads, “To honor and remember all handlers and their K-9 partners for their service and sacrifices.”
The memorial service began with Pastor Tom Harvey giving an invocation and Dan Althouse performing the song, “Forever Young.” Joe Ireland performed a native blessing with sage, sweet grass, and tobacco to ward away any negativity from the ceremony and the statue itself.
As part of the unveiling ceremony a pack of War Dogs who were also part of the K9 Salute team were present with their handlers and gave a 21 second howl salute for all those lost during their time of duty.
It was shared that according to military records, in World War II war dogs saved more than 1,500 soldier’s lives.
“It is an honor to be the handler of a War Dog,” said Ron Monroe, who served in the United States Military Police Corps as a K9 handler and started Mission Six service dogs for Veterans. The service is committed to helping military Veterans find independence and healing with the help of their own service dog which is trained with public access skills to work with those with PTSD and suffering with traumatic brain injuries. You can find further information about them on their Facebook page.
Two of the K9 salute team Scout, a one and a half year old white Labrenees and Cassi, an 8-month-old German shepherd, were out with their handler Clint Symons saying hello to guests.
Clint shared that his dogs are being trained to become visitors at local hospitals to provide comfort to patients. The ceremony ended with Althouse singing “God Bless the USA” while guests paid their respects and made donations through their purchases of War Dog merchandise that were on display.