TAWAS CITY – Playing at home against a quality Meridian team on Monday, April 24, Tawas Area was able to pull off a split. Ethan Hedglin was brilliant in the opener, leading the team to a 5-3 win, while the Braves struggled in the nightcap, falling 15-2.
Hedglin went all seven innings and gave up three runs, two earned while striking out seven and walking one.
Kaiden Bellinger had one hit, walked twice and scored a run, Cooper Gorman had a single and an RBI and Evan Mochty also had an RBI.
“Ethan pitched a good game,” head coach Shane Plank said. “I’d say it was our best game of the season. Defensive was good, with some timely hits.”
Mochty took the loss in game two. Bellinger had a double and a single and Hedglin also had an RBI.
“Tale of two stories,” Plank said. “We came out flat and were never able to get back into the game.”
Tawas played at Pinconning on Monday, heads to Houghton Lake on Thursday, hosts Laker on Friday and heads to Hillman on May 10.