TAWAS CITY – Walking is an excellent form of exercise for people of all ages and fitness levels. To help area women benefit from walking, the Women’s Center at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital is organizing a weekly walk program starting June 1 through Aug. 31.
All women – of any age or fitness level – are invited to join on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the East Tawas State Harbor entrance, located at the foot of Newman Street. Individuals will join a 30-minute walk to promote a healthy lifestyle.
Physicians Christopher Landrey and Christopher Oravitz, and registered nurse Alissa Parnicky will lead the weekly walk. They will help educate women about the benefits of walking which include boosted energy levels, improved mood, strengthened heart and blood vessels, decreased blood pressure and glucose levels, improved sleep, and toned muscles. Family and friends are also invited to join in the walk.
For more information, call Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Women’s Center at 989-362-2540.