OSCODA – The Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce’s annual Battle for the Paddle Scholarship Golf Tournament, held on Aug. 14 at Loggers Trace Golf Course, raised over $1,500 for annual scholarships to be awarded to graduating seniors in May 2023.
The first-place men’s team, and top-placing team, was the Landmark Title team consisting of Rob Myles, Hunter Myles, Bruce Myles, and Deke Hurlburt. The first-place mixed team was Huron Shores Heating and Plumbing with Don Blamer, Marlana Blamer, Joe Samotis, and Kym Samotis.
For more information, contact Gaylynn Brenoel, Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce interim director at 989-739-7322