TAWAS CITY – As proposed by Tawas City staff, council members have authorized changes to several city fees. When they met on Aug. 21, they adopted a resolution in favor of updating these figures, with the fee adjustments to go into effect on Sept. 1.
City Manager Annge Horning explained that as part of the municipality’s designation under the Redevelopment Ready Communities program, it is recommended that the fees be reviewed annually.
Summarizing the list, she noted that a majority of the items in the City Hall category – such as copy costs for miscellaneous documents – are ones that they either don’t use, or are available on the city website, so the fees are not applicable.
Returned payment charges, however, will be reduced from $35 to $25. It was discovered that there is a state law outlining that this cannot be higher than $25, “unless it’s more than 30 days, which none of ours ever are, so we put it at $25,” Horning said.
As for residential refuse/garbage pickup, which also includes a 6% increase on March 1 of each year, the monthly charge on customers’ utility bills has gone from $11.40 to $12.08.
Horning said that the $12.08 is the city’s current rate, “so we just updated that because this will be a new fee schedule.”
A $100 refundable deposit will be added to the section regarding right-of-way permit fees for drainage, culverts and driveways.
Horning said that this is something the city does anyway, so the adjustment is simply to have it formalized in writing.
As for special event applications to reserve pavilions and other spaces within the various city parks, “We’ve been starting to get applications that want to use multiple parks, and when that happens, it takes away our ability to be able to rent out those other parks,” she continued.
Therefore, staff would like the fee to be $110 per park for the first day, and then $25 per park for each additional day.
Moving on to the police department-related fees, Horning said that they would like to differentiate between police reports and crash reports.
The crash reports are available via the reporting software used by the city, and can be accessed online for $10, but Horning said that people have also been calling and getting these documents for free. Based on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), if the request takes less than 15 minutes, “you can’t charge them,” she elaborated. “And usually those crash reports are pretty quick.”
So, rather than having these documents subject to FOIA – since they’re currently rolled in with the other police reports – Horning said that they would like this to be separated and just have a $10 fee for crash reports, which is the same as what it is online.
She then advised that the police chief has been receiving requests for local background/records checks. “So he would like a $20 fee on that.”
Changes in the planning/zoning category, include increasing the division of unplatted land request fees from $25 to $100; lot split requests/platted land (per resulting lot or lot effected) from $10 to $15; lot combination requests from $10 to $15 (per resulting lot or lot effected); and zoning verification letters from $50 to $100.
In reference to the unplatted land fees, Horning said that the recommended change is based on the fact that there is quite a bit more involved, with legal descriptions and creating the new files.
The reason for the suggested fee adjustment involving platted lands is because with the new county GIS program, the city is charged for each of those, whether they split or divide lots. “Any changes that we make, they charge us, so we just want to carry that fee over to whoever is asking for that request,” she said.
As for the zoning verification letters, Horning pointed out that this is a very time-consuming process which involves public works, the fire department and zoning, in determining if there are any violations occurring at the sites where they are performing the verifications. “So we would like to increase that to $100.”
Planning and zoning permit fees, she went on, have been suggested for updates according to the amount of time required by staff to complete them.
This includes increasing the residential new home permit fee from $30 to $45; decks, fences and sheds from $20 to $25; home occupation not requiring planning commission review from $25 to $45; occupancy from $25 to $30; signs from $25 to $40 each; and temporary signs from $15 to $20 per sign.
One fee that has been recommended for removal, is the $20 which was previously charged for demolition.
Horning explained that they’d like to encourage people to come in because that takes the information off the tax rolls and the city ensures that utilities are taken care of; but they don’t check setbacks, the size, et cetera, “because they’re truly just tearing down a building.”
Since it doesn’t take much time to complete, she said the thought is that there should be no fee attached to this.
A reduction to short-term rental application fees has also been proposed. These were previously set at $300 for the initial applications which, as was also reported in this publication, Horning reminded the council that they agreed to waive for the first year.
“That was not a very involved process, so we would like to reduce it to $75 for the initial application, and then $50 for the annual renewal application,” she said. “To me, it just makes a lot more sense. There’s not the administrative oversight or enforcement that we anticipated, or that other communities have that they charge so much more for.”
The final section of the list, involving peddler/transient merchant license fees, will now be removed in its entirety with the recently adopted resolution.
As has been reported, the council had several discussions in past meetings about repealing Chapter 16 of the city’s code of ordinances, which regulates peddlers, solicitors, canvassers and transient merchants.
They subsequently held a public hearing on the matter, during which no comments were received, and officials ultimately voted to adopt Ordinance No. 328, repealing Chapter 16.
Therefore, such licenses will be taken off of the updated city fee schedule, as they are no longer applicable.
Councilwoman Jackie Masich moved to adopt the resolution setting the new city fees, as described by Horning, which was supported by Councilman Chuck Klenow. The motion passed 6-0, with Councilman Jeff Coon not in attendance.