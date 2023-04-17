TAWAS CITY – They weren’t official matches, but the Tawas Area golf team was able to get the competitive part of their season underway last week, taking part in two 9-hole joint practices.
On Thursday, the Braves hit the links at Maple Leaf Golf Course in Pinconning. They were able to beat the host school 167-186.
“Even though it is our first event, this score is better than any 9-hole score we had last year,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “This is particularly impressive as the first few events typically have some of the highest scores of the year. That’s because course conditions aren’t usually great yet and we haven’t had much time to practice outside. Pinconning appears to have a solid team this year and we won the event handily.”
Alex Kaems took first place overall, hitting a 38. Austin Baker shot a 40, Robert Jenkins hit a 44, Jake Look carded a 45, with Walker Hazen and Trace Reay each hitting a 47.
On Friday, Tawas took on Alcona at White Pine National Golf Resort.
“This was another great showing for the team,” Vainer said. “This event was more of a 9-hole joint practice than a competition as all Alcona players are new this year and this was their first event. All players available on both teams competed. This is a slightly more difficult course than Maple Leaf, yet the team put up a season best 161.”
Kaems shot a 36, Baker holed a 38, Look came in with a 43, Hazen and Reay each hit a 44, Jenkins shot a 49, Adam Billinghurst was able to score a 60 and Everett Thanson shot a 61.
“Alex again won the event and is looking like one of the best golfers in the state,” Vainer said. “I am very pleasantly surprised with the rest of the team. Austin’s ball striking and short game has been fantastic and every other person on the team is already ahead of their averages from last year. Alex is longer off the tee and more consistent into greens than he was in his all-state campaign last year. Expectations continue to be high for him.
“Austin, Jake, Walker, Trace and Rob round out my top six varsity players incredibly well. I could tell during indoor practice at Bogey’s this year that all returning players were playing better, but you never know if it translates out on to the course. So far it has.”
Vainer continued to add his thoughts on his team after the first two matches.
“The best part is that these boys are not complacent or happy with their current scores,” he said. “They are putting the time in during and after practice every day to improve and be more consistent. I would also like to say I was very impressed with freshman Adam at his first 9-hole match of the year. He is showing dedication and quick improvement this year. I expect him to be a solid varsity contributor for years to come.”
Tawas competes in a 36-hole event in West Branch on Friday and Saturday, playing at the Dream and the Nightmare. On Monday the Braves head to the Detroit Golf Club.
“(Monday) will be one of our biggest events of the year,” Vainer said. “We will be playing against almost exclusively Top 20 teams in the State of Michigan at a course that hosts the PGA Tour event The Rocket Mortgage Classic. It is going to be fun and we are all looking forward to these tournaments.”