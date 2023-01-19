TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted to apply for a Blight Elimination Program Grant for $200,000 with the Land Bank Authority during its regular Jan. 18 meeting. The motion to approve Resolution 4 by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, with support from Commissioner Charles Finley, passed unanimously.
According to Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, county controller/finance director, the State Land Bank Authority reached out to her and let her know that $200,000 had been earmarked for the county. Soboleski met with representatives from the City of East Tawas, Oscoda Township, Plainfield Township, and the City of Whittemore, all of whom have identified blighted properties that need to be demolished. Soboleski reported that the $200,000 would be enough funding to complete most of the projects.
Final details from the municipalities are due to Soboleski by Jan. 25. She will submit the grant on behalf of the county to meet the state’s Jan. 31 deadline.