OSCODA – With a heart for serving the community, Grace Community Church in Oscoda extends an invitation to anyone who has come from a foreign country and is trying to integrate into the community, as well as those who desire to help them, to come to a “Meet and Greet” on March 31.
The event will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Grace Community Church, located at 6012 Skeel Avenue (next to Parks Library) in Oscoda. Finger food will be available, as will limited child-care.
"This is meant to be an opportunity to meet other people with similar backgrounds, provide information about services and resources in the area, as well as giving us a chance to understand people’s needs in order so that we may assist them better in the future," said Michael Viera, pastor of the church. "As the majority of people come from Spanish-speaking countries, we will have Spanish-language translators available, but all are welcome."
Viera said he and his family received similar help in 2013 when they relocated to Beijing, China.
The pastor said it is this helping hand that Grace Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church wants to extend to new friends in the area.
"We realize that there are people struggling in situations similar to those experienced by (us as we) settled into China and learned to live life well in a foreign country," he said. "Therefore, Grace Community Church wants to serve as a friend, a guide, and an aid for those in need of assistance as they settle in to the area. Many people have arrived both with and without their families in order to work at Kalitta Air – gaining invaluable experience, training, and technical knowledge."
For more information, call the church at 989-739-3424.