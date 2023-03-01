WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released a statement after the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced on Feb. 28 that it intends to move forward with awards to modernize and electrify the postal delivery vehicle fleet.
"I have long pressed the Postal Service to purchase more American-made and union-made electric delivery trucks, and I applaud today’s announcement that they will acquire new safe and efficient electric trucks that will be built by the Ford Motor Company and members of the United Auto Workers," Peters expressed.
"I’m also pleased the Postal Service is already beginning to use the funding I secured through the Inflation Reduction Act to invest in charging infrastructure that will ensure they can quickly adopt more cost effective and energy efficient electric vehicles [EVs]," he further stated.
"I will continue monitoring how these funds are being used and work to ensure the Postal Service’s vehicle fleet is safe, sustainable, and able to help them continue to deliver mail to every community," the Senator added.
Peters has led several efforts to ensure the USPS acquires more EVs. According to a press release from his office, in part due to Peters’ urging, the USPS previously announced that they intended to invest in charging infrastructure and deploy more than 66,000 EVs by 2028. This came after Peters helped secure $3 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act to help the USPS purchase electric delivery trucks and invest in charging infrastructure.
Peters conducted ongoing oversight prior to this, including a committee briefing with USPS in 2022, to discuss efforts to modernize the Postal Service’s aging delivery vehicle fleet by acquiring EVs and prioritizing union-made vehicles.
Peters sent a letter to USPS leadership in 2021, as well, urging them to prioritize the acquisition of EVs to ensure the fleet is sustainable for the Postal Service and for the environment.
It is also noted in the press release that Peters has led other efforts to modernize the USPS and protect their nearly 250-year tradition of reliable delivery. His historic, bipartisan legislation to set the USPS on a more stable financial footing and support the goal of providing long-term reliable service across the country, was signed into law last year.
In 2020, Peters also championed legislation to secure a $10 billion direct payment to the USPS, to help recover from pandemic-related losses.