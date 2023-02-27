OSCODA – The Robert J. Parks Library will be giving away children's books on Thursday, March 2 in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday.
Theodor Seuss Geisel was an American children's author and cartoonist who authored more than 60 children's books during his lifetime, according to Wikipedia. He adopted the name Dr. Seuss as an undergraduate at Dartmouth College.
Dr. Seuss favorites include "Horton Hears a Who," "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham," How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" and "Oh, the Places You'll Go!". Six hundred million copies of his books, that were translated into more than 20 languages, were sold prior to his death in 1991.
Also on March 2, the library will be offering a "Course in Miracles" class at 4:30 p.m.
A free Microsoft technology class for seniors will be held at the library on March 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Robert J. Parks Library.
March 8 will be the start of Toddler Story Time with Ms. Deb at 10:30. Also on March 8, from 4-4:45 p.m. is after school story time for ages 5-10.