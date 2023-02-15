OSCODA – For the second time in the past month, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees spent time in a closed session prior to the regular board meeting.
According to the agenda provided by Superintendent Tammy Kline, the purpose of the 5 p.m. meeting on Feb. 13 was to “consider two attorney/client privileged communications in accordance with MCL 15.268 (1)(h).”
The trustees came out of closed session but stayed in the special meeting after the doors opened at approximately 6:35 and the attendees for the regular meeting were let in. It took until 6:50 for the Trustee Jeremy Spencer to come back into the room so the special meeting could continue.
Upon Spencer’s return, Supervisor Ann Richards made a motion to have the township attorney investigate allegations of a toxic work environment. The motion received support from Clerk Josh Sutton and passed unanimously. There was no public comment so the meeting was adjourned at 6:52.
Richards apologized repeatedly for the late start of the regular meeting. After some technical issues were addressed, the regular meeting started at 6:57; the new scheduled time for regular meetings is 6:30.
The board took the following actions at the regular board meeting:
• Unanimously approved submitting Match on Main grant applications for Teresa Landino-Edelman, from River Road Enterprises, and Chang Yang, owner of Chee Peng, to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for consideration. Landino-Edelman is requesting funding to convert the building located at 120 River Road into a mixed use property with residential and retail space. Yang applied for funding to replace the flooring in the restaurant. Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Trustee Tim Cummings.
• Unanimously approved a price quote from Ferguson Waterworks for $49,566 to purchase 300 meters for the water main project. According to Kline, the work will be completed in November. Motion by Sutton, support from Spencer.
• Unanimously approved requests from the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce to use Furtaw Field and other township owned properties for Chamber sponsored events taking place during 2023. According to Kline the events involve staffing by the Department of Public Works which is why she brought the requests to the board. Motion by Palmer, support from Richards.
• Unanimously approved the appointment of Tim O’Connor to the Board of Review. Richards mentioned that O’Connor was completing online training for the position while he is on vacation. Spencer asked why the township is not doing interviews for positions. Richards responded that “it’s inappropriate to grill someone publicly.” Palmer commented that the meetings of the Board of Review are defined by statute. Motion by Palmer, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire. O’Connor’s appointment is through Dec. 31.
• Unanimously approved the appointment of Nancy Howse as an alternate to the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC). “I think she’d be a great fit,” said Richards before making the motion to appoint Howse. Support from Sutton. Howse’s appointment runs through Dec. 31, 2026.
Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette presented amendments to Ordinance 2011-244. This was a first reading so the amendments will be approved at the next board meeting. Vallette also presented a change to Zoning Ordinance 165 that adds the definition of a full bathroom to the ordinance. This was also a first reading.