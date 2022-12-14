AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees tabled a number of decisions regarding shared services with Oscoda Township at their regular Dec. 5 meeting.
Oscoda had sent AuSable an increase in cost for the fire truck that is being paid in full by the township before being built. The original estimate AuSable had received from Oscoda was $135,000. That amount was increased to $199,144.
Supervisor Kevin Beliveau asked about the need for a new fire truck. He also asked about paying upfront for a truck that will not be built for 39-40 months.
Beliveau said he wanted to have a face-to-face meeting with Oscoda’s Township Superintendent Tammy Kline and Fire Chief Allan MacGregor before committing to the purchase. Beliveau also asked about the proceeds of the two trucks that will be sold after the new truck is purchased. The discussion centered on if AuSable would receive a portion of the sales.
“Our share of the next purchase should be considerably less,” Beliveau commented. Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis agreed that she would like to get some clarification from Oscoda.
Superintendent Eric Strayer said he would need to look at the contract with Oscoda to determine if a portion of the sales would return to the township.
Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell to table a decision on the fire truck, second from Alanda Barnes, passed unanimously.
The board also voted to table a decision on the Addendum for Police Services. Samotis said that AuSable used to pay Oscoda for a service. In the past few years, AuSable has been asked to also pay for infrastructure. The police services contract has increased from $329,855 in 2019 to $453,937 in 2023. The contract increased 27% from 2021 to 2022 and over 14% from 2022-2023.
For 2023, AuSable’s portion of the contract is 22.6% of the Oscoda police budget. Motion to table by Township Clerk Kelly Graham, support from Samotis, passed unanimously.
Strayer said he has been asking for a meeting with Police Chief Mark David but has not received a response.
AuSable’s share of fire services for 2023 is $97,680, a 3% increase over 2022. The amount for cemetery services is $25,231.86, a 21% increase.
“Did you ask why so much of an increase?” Trustee Diana London asked about the increases to fire and cemetery services. Samotis said the calculations were based on May 2022 data.
“It doesn’t surprise me that costs go up, but we need clarification,” commented Samotis. She added that communication from Oscoda has been lacking.
“We seriously need the information,” Samotis concluded.
“We owe it to our constituents to clarify everything,” Barnes concluded.
Motion to table by London, support from Ramsdell.
In a follow-up interview Strayer said that a meeting had been scheduled with Oscoda Township for the week of Dec. 12 and that MacGregor would be attending AuSable Township’s Dec. 19 board meeting.