EAST TAWAS – To honor veterans and give them something to do for the winter, the Audie Johnson American Legion Post 211 is hosting a veterans coffee hour from now to April.
Karen Zeiders says The Coffee hour was coordinated by Ron Whitney, an Iosco County Service Officer along with Wurtsmith Air Base Museum and Audie Johnson American Legion Post 211. Each facility manages the Veterans Coffee Hour for approximately six months each.
“Veterans Coffee Hour was established for the camaraderie with other Veterans,” says Zeiders. “We have a very good turnout of Veterans from all corners of Iosco county.”
Coffee and doughnuts are provided by Medilodge Nursing home in Tawas City.
Coffee hours will take place from every 3rd Thursday from 8:30 am to 10:00 am. - Oct. thru April.
The first one starts on Jan. 20th.
The coffee hour is open to all veterans