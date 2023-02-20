HALE – It may have been a loss, but all things considered the Hale girls basketball team played well in a loss at home against Posen on Thursday. The Lady Eagles dropped the North Star League Little Dipper game, 62-40.
“We played hard and did some things well but we struggled early to score the ball,” head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “They are a good team. We were within 10 early in the fourth and that is an improvement over the last time we played them.”
Posen led 16-6 after the first quarter and extended that gap to 34-19 at the half and 48-34 entering the fourth.
Hale was led by Ali Beebe with 11 points and nine rebounds, Callie Hicks put in 11 points and passed for two assists, Felicity Hicks had seven points, Bailey Hewitt added four points, Aurora Brito had three points, Dalaney Kimmerer was able to get two points and seven assists and Erica Bernard had two points.
Posen saw Ella Szatkowski lead all scorers with 32 points and Mia Newhouse put in 19 points. Faith Cousins also had seven points.
On Friday Hale lost a NSL Little Dipper game in Hillman, 70-12. Hillman won the NSL Little Dipper this season.
Kimmerer and Beebe had four points apiece, with Kimmerer getting four rebounds and two assists and Beebe had four rebounds and two blocks. C. Hicks also chipped in with four points.
Hale (9-8 overall, 5-5 NSL Little Dipper) was at the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Monday, was at Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday and wraps up the regular season on Thursday at home against Mio.
Hale also plays Mio again on Monday, in a Division 4 district semifinal in AuGres. AuGres and Fairview play in the other semifinal, with the finals set for Wednesday.