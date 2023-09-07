TAWAS CITY – Iosco Coats for Kids has received a $2,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation supporting local families with warm winter clothing.
“Having the right clothing to stay safe is a basic need, and we are proud to provide grant funding that will help ensure Iosco Coats for Kids can meet that need for children and families in their community this winter,” said Cathy Wilson, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation.
The grant will ensure that kids have the right clothing for our cold Michigan winters, allowing them to attend school and enjoy being outside also.
Coats for Kids is extremely grateful to Consumers Energy Foundation for this gift and for their support in the past.
Coats for Kids had been helping local families since 1995, providing coats, hats, boots, gloves and snow pants to needy children and other family members. This wouldn’t happen without the ongoing support of the Consumers Energy Foundation and many other Michigan organizations and individuals who help Coats for Kids carry out their mission every year.
The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what’s most important — our people, our planet and Michigan’s prosperity. In 2022, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $18.5 million to Michigan nonprofits.