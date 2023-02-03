STANDISH – Laurie and the Lefties will perform as part of the 2nd Sunday Concert series at the Northeast Art Center on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.
Formerly known as the Laurie Middlebrook Band, this well known and distinguished group of Country and Western musicians have been performing throughout Michigan for nearly 30 years. Laurie has recorded several albums in Nashville and the band has opened shows for numerous national acts, such as Joe Diffie, Neal McCoy, Diamond Rio, Emerson Drive, Sawyer Brown, Steve Wariner and Ronnie Milsap.
“Working with a great band and wonderful people makes my job fun and easy,” Laurie stated.
The band plays a mixed variety of country music, but will focus on country classics for Sunday’s performance.
The final concert in the series featuring LA COMPAGNIE (Irish and French Canadian music), will conclude the season on March 12.
Tickets are available at the door when the box office opens at 1:30 p.m. the day of performance. Ticket prices are $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, $4 for students and $2 for children under 12 years of age.
The art center is located at the corner of Grove Street Road and US-23, a half-mile north of the Standish traffic light.
For additional information, contact the Northeast Art Center at 989-846-9331, or visit its website at nemiac.org.