OSCODA – The Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) will be hosting the next Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting as a hybrid event.
It has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 5-8 p.m., and will be held in-person at the Shoreline Players Community Theater, located at 6000 N. Skeel Avenue in Oscoda Township.
RAB Community Co-Chair Mark Henry adds that posters will be displayed in the lobby of the theater, with an opportunity to discuss the materials, both before and after the event.
Participants can also opt to join the meeting virtually, through Zoom, and registration is available at https://ses-grp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1Lo14gnhTDGxJsmK6ewffg.
The meeting will include updates from Air Force officials on the status of remedial operations and maintenance efforts involving the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda, which has been impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination.
For additional details about the RAB meeting, or other WAFB-related items, visit the AFCEC website at https://www.afcec.af.mil/Home/BRAC/Wurtsmith.aspx.