GAYLORD – A strong offensive first half kept the Oscoda girls basketball team in the game. Struggles in the final two quarters allowed Elk Rapids to pull away though, and they handed the Lady Owls a season-ending 74-48 loss in a Division 3 regional semifinal game, held at Gaylord on Tuesday, March 7.
“That is the first time really that we’ve competed pretty good (at regionals) and I think Elk Rapids was a really good team,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “We were down seven at halftime and cut it to six halfway through the third quarter and then we went to man (defense) and they got a couple easy ones and it got away from us.”
Elle Kellstrom knocked down an early three pointer that gave Oscoda a 3-2 lead, and a hoop by Kingsley Backstrom in the paint and a three by Mia Whipkey kept the Owls ahead at 8-7.
Elk Rapids went ahead 15-10 late in the quarter, but another three by Mia Whipkey and a trey by Ashton Ehle kept them within striking distance after one, down 21-16.
“We hit nine threes by five different players, so it was nice to see the girls play good in a big-time pressure game,” Toppi said.
In the second, Emily Smith sent home a three from the right side of the court that made it 25-20. Mia Whipkey banked in a three at 29-23, though Elk Rapids pulled away to lead 38-25.
Oscoda closed out the second on a positive note though, getting another trey from Mia Whipkey to fall through and Luella Whipkey sent one in from behind the arc too for the final points of the half, making it 40-33 at the break.
A three by Kellstrom in the opening minutes of the third brought Oscoda within 42-36, and though a lay-up by Luella Whipkey kept Oscoda within 10 at 48-38, the Owls faded from there, trailing 57-44 entering the fourth and they were unable to get back within single digits.
“(Elle’s three pointer) was a big shot, every time they started to pull away a bit we would come down and hit a shot, but we just couldn’t get enough stops,” Toppi said. “They are a little bit older team than us with more experience and they play in a tough league. I think we played really good, we were in it for there and a half quarters. The score really doesn’t say how close of a game it actually was, we actually had a chance.
“I think we played really hard and we didn’t play nervous,” Toppi added. “I thought we played nervous against Roscommon and Alcona (in districts). (Against Elk Rapids) we played hard and hit open shots and did everything we wanted to do, we just came up a little bit short.”
The Owls were led by Mia Whipkey who hit four three pointers to finish with 12 points, Backstrom scored nine, Luella Whipkey and Kellstrom had seven points each, Ava Gooch added four points and with three points apiece was Smith, Ashton Ehle and Kyden Ehle.
“I think that we will be in good shape next year, one thing that we are going to have to focus on is rebounding,” Toppi said. “We knew coming into the season that we needed to rebound better and we needed to not turn the ball over, and we are going to work on that again this summer. I think we are going to be really good next year.”
Elk Rapids went on to win regionals on Thursday, defeating Negaunee 42-36.
Oscoda finishes the season 15-10 overall but the Owls did win their second straight district title and at least a share of the North Star League Big Dipper championship for the fifth straight season.
“Even though our record wasn’t as good as we wanted it to be, there were a few games we could have won but we didn’t which is OK,” Toppi said. “With that many young players, with no juniors and two seniors (Mia Whipkey, Kellstrom) we were able to win a share of the league again and win districts, so I think that was definitely a successful year. We are going to try to have our best summer season ever and see what we can do next year.”