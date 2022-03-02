OSCODA — The definition of low hanging fruit is something obtained through minimal effort. This time of year, college scholarships fit that very definition.
Especially for this time of year, known as “Scholarship Season,” application windows for many scholarships begin to open up and students have a limited time to apply for them.
Scholarship grants are never a guarantee, but they aren’t comparable to lottery statistics. In fact, the lack of applicants and general apathy of many students make it that much easier for today’s students to grab practically free money out of the air.
Tara Hostetler, academic counselor of Whittemore High says the lack of applicants to local scholarships means most who apply get them by default; there’s no excuse for someone to ignore free money for college.
Even though the money is there and waiting, there’s still something scholarship organizations ask their applicants do at a minimum.
“I don’t know too many scholarships that you just put your name in and you don’t have to do anything for it,” she said. “It might be writing a paper, it might be coming in for an interview, it might be going in to a university and they give you some sort of a test.”
Still, the amount of effort required for the cash at stake isn’t anywhere near the amount of effort required to get it through more conventional means.
Most scholarships require students to fill out a Federal Application For Student Aid (FAFSA). Admittedly, the form is tedious and takes a long time to fill out. Also, most people won’t get any aid from it, but it’s still something all students who want financial aid need to do before anything else.
Hostetler says it usually takes two and a half hours to complete. However, school counselors are always on hand to assist students who request help filling it out. It’s their job.
Next, most scholarships require a 500 word essay about the student or a topic, which should take another two hours at most. Again, there’s always an adult or school counselor willing to help write the essay.
Then there’s a matter of finding a reference or two. That depends on how well the student in question behaved in class and the amount of extracurricular activities they participated in, but getting references shouldn’t take longer than a half hour to call or email and then wait for their contact info/letter.
Then, the interview process is about two hours, but that’s pretty much straightforward.
Now, adding up two and a half hours for the FAFSA, plus two more for the paper, plus one half hour to call references and two for the interview sums up to seven hours in total.
The amount in scholarships varies, but Lynn Barclay, president of the Hale Area Education Foundation, says students who apply for their scholarship nets at minimum $1,000 just for applying. Sometimes, if not many applied, students take home $2,000.
For about a full workday, $1,000 is a huge profit. That’s $143 per hour. Working at the family business or McDonald’s will not even come close to paying a student for the same amount of work in the same amount of time.
On top of that, after doing the work of gathering references and writing the essay, most scholarship foundations have nearly the same requirements, so students need to save their work.
Hostetler said smart students save the essay and copy/paste it into a new scholarship application with the necessary minor changes. She had a student do that in the past and she made out quite well. It was almost as easy as writing lotto tickets, but with a much higher chance of getting money in return.
It only takes a few hours to research new scholarships and write to them.
Jane Negro of the Oscoda Education Opportunity foundation said their organization gives away $20 gas cards to Oscoda students after completing their first scholarship application.
“We have already had two of our directors meet with the students and their laptops and show them the process and how quickly they can do this,” said Negro.
She said the scholarship application process only takes minutes as long as they have the proper forms: their transcript, letter of acceptance to an academic institution, a short essay about themselves and two letters of recommendation.
Last year they awarded over $70,000 to 20 students. Some of the scholarships are for all 4 years, some 2 years and some are one time.
“The graduating class is a small class again this year so if they apply their odds are pretty good,” said Negro.