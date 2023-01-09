TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area wrestling team competed at Gladwin on back-to-back days over the weekend. On Saturday, the Braves took part in the team invite, taking sixth place out of 13 total teams in attendance. The Braves had a 48-30 win over Standish-Sterling, a 51-30 victory over Mio and they also beat Big Rapids 42-42 on tiebreaker criteria. Tawas also lost 50-33 to Gladwin and fell 54-30 to Pine River.
Going 5-0 on the day were Luke Martin (175), Trace Reay (132) and Max Herrick (190).
On Sunday, the Braves sent their female wrestlers for a girls’ only invite. Izzy Urban was able to take fourth place in 125.
Tawas was at Carson City Crystal on Tuesday and heads up to Grayling on Saturday.