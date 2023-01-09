OSCODA – Hitting nine three pointers in a game is usually a pretty good recipe for success. Holding your opponent to 10 points in the same game? No, that’s a blowout. The Oscoda girls basketball team did just that Friday, throttling visiting Mio 71-10 in both team’s North Star League Big Dipper opener.
“I was happy to get our first league win,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “Our guards all played solid defense and were unselfish spreading the ball around to their teammates.”
In the opening quarter, Mia Whipkey hit a three and had eight points, as Oscoda rolled to a 26-1 lead after one.
Mia Whipkey and Kingsley Backstrom had six points apiece in the second and Emma Michaud hit a three as well, with the Owl lead sitting at 44-6 at the half.
In the third, Mia Whipkey buried two more threes and had 10 points, pumping the Owl lead to 60-6 entering the fourth.
“I thought Mia Whipkey shot the ball nice,” Toppi said. “I think Kingsley had another solid game scoring and also rebounding. I thought we got some really good minutes from Kyden Ehle who played solid defense, rebounded well and also chipped in with nine points.”
Mia Whipkey finished with 24 points, hitting four threes along the way. Backstrom dominated in the paint and had 14 points, Kyden Ehle finished with nine points, Luella Whipkey, Elle Kellstrom and Ashton Ehle had five points apiece and with three points each was Ava Gooch, Michaud and Emily Smith.
Oscoda (5-2 overall, 1-0 NSL Big Dipper) played at Standish-Sterling on Monday, heads to rival Tawas Area today (Wednesday), returns to league play on Friday at Whittemore-Prescott and hosts Alcona on Tuesday.