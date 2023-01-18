AuSABLE Twp. – The AuSable Township Board of Trustees approved the 2023-2024 mosquito control contract with APM at its regular Jan. 17 meeting.
The board approved the contract in an amount not to exceed $45,900. The motion by Trustee Gina Cinquino, with support from Trustee Alanda Barnes, passed in a vote of six to one with Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis voting no.
Supervisor Kevin Beliveau said that he expected the contract to come in significantly below the capped amount. As previously reported, the residents of AuSable passed a millage for mosquito control in November for $56,000 per year for the next three years.
The board also took the following actions:
• Approved payment to Fleis and Vendenbrink for the Hilltop Water Extension for $233,882. The board approved the contract on June 6, 2022 for $246,521. The motion by Samotis, with support from Barnes, passed unanimously.
• Approved pay application Number 18 for $1,831.01 from Fleis and Vendenbrink for work performed on the sewer project. The motion by Barnes, with support from Cinquino, passed unanimously.
• Approved the $886.36 increase in the township’s portion of the purchase of the Oscoda Fire Department’s fire truck. AuSable Township is paying for 23.5% of the cost of the fire truck – $200,030.36 – because the truck was not paid for in 2022. The motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, with support from Samotis, passed unanimously.
• Approved Resolution 2023-02 to amend the 2023 budget for $200,030.36 to include the cost of the fire truck. The motion by Ramsdell, with support from Samotis, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-03 to amend the 2023 budget for $200,030.36 for capital outlay for the fire department. The motion was by Clerk Kelly Graham, with support from Ramsdell.
• Approved providing a letter of support to Iosco County for its application to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) for the MIHOPE grant. The motion by Samotis, with support from Barnes, passed unanimously.