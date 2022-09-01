EAST TAWAS – Iosco-Arenac District Library will host speaker William Konkolesky, director of the Michigan chapter of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), for a talk on Michigan UFO phenomena.
The talk will be held at two locations: Monday, Sept. 12 at the East Tawas Community Center, 760 Newman St., East Tawas and Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Northeast Art Center, 3233 Grove St., Standish. Both programs will begin at 6:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. A question and answer time will be provided. Light refreshments will be served.
“Konkolesky spoke on Michigan UFOs at the same two locations in 2015. Per my request, he’s hoping to offer a bit of insight on the newly formed Pentagon office tasked with investigating unidentified aerial phenomena”, said Community Liaison Librarian Arleen Wood.
He has appeared in, or consulted for televised UFO documentaries for ABC, History, Discovery, Science, SyFy, and National Geographic channels. He has also contributed to numerous UFO books, magazines, websites and conferences.
MUFON has local chapters in all 50 states and in more than 30 countries. They use scientific methods to investigate sightings. Believers, skeptics, and the undecided will enjoy an interesting evening on a topic that continues to intrigue humans all over the world.
For more information contact the Iosco-Arenac District Library at 989-362-2651 or visit its website at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.