GAYLORD – Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has scheduled an open house public meeting to discuss a 2023 project to rebuild US-23 from Sayers Road to south of Hubert Road in Alcona Township, Alcona County.
The open house will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, from, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Alcona Township Hall, 5576 US-23, Black River.
The project will include rebuilding this segment of US-23, including the passing relief lanes section, as well as intersection and driveway updates, culvert upgrades, new guardrail, drainage improvements, and new rumble strips and pavement markings.
Between Sayers Road and County Road F-41, traffic will be maintained with a detour on Black River Road and F-41. Between F-41 and Hubert Road, traffic will be maintained with temporary widening and temporary signals as needed.
The work is scheduled to begin in spring 2023, with the detour lifted by June 24, 2023. All project work is scheduled to be complete by Aug. 4, 2023.
Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: https://www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/Programs/Title-VI. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.