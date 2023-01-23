WEST BRANCH – For the second week in a row, the Huron Shores Bowling Conference competed at Hi-Skore lanes in West Branch on Saturday.
The Oscoda boys opened with a 29-1 victory over Alcona, but lost to Houghton Lake 21.5-8.5, bringing their record to 4-2 on the year.
Mason Osborn had scores of 209, 146, 147 and 150, Jack LeClair had rolls of 180, 186, 197 and 203, Jace Hulverson had pinfalls of 203 and 182 and Colin Stephan had tallies of 176 and 159.
“Even though we lost to Houghton Lake, it was a very close matchup, each baker came down to just a few pins and we only lost the first set by 18 pins,” head coach Josh Obeada said. “All things considered, we had our best outing to this date. It’s great to see week-to-week improvement and the kids are getting better about staying positive.”
The Oscoda girls’ team split their matches. The Lady Owls came up short against Ogemaw Heights 27-3, but bounced back with a 23-7 win over Whittemore-Prescott.
Against Ogemaw, high scorers were Mia Winter with rolls of 168 and 149 and Sabrina Hulverson rolled a 145. In the match against W-P, Winter had pinfalls of 169 and 167, Colbie Kruse rolled a 167 and Sophie Otremba had a 161.
Tawas Area saw their girls team come up short against Whittemore-Prescott 21-9 and they also fell to Alcona, 22-8.
Against the Cardinals, Tawas had Brooke McClellan earn games of 131 and 123, Hailee Rose had rolls of 104 and 77 and Ashley Lier had a game of 97. Against Alcona, it was McClellan with tallies of 148 and 143, Rose finished with games of 116 and 101 and Kylee Stroemer had a 107.
The Tawas boys competed two bowlers short, and lost both of their matches’ 26-4 to Bay City All Saints and 29-1 to Houghton Lake’s ‘B’ team.
In the contest with All Saints, Makayla Ward had pinfalls of 131 and 126, William Collier rolled games of 114 and 111 and Jesse Hartman knocked down tallies of 104 and 103. The following match had Hartman get rolls of 149 and 97, Collier had rolls of 137 and 123 and Ward added games of 106 and 95.
For Whittemore-Prescott, their boys team lost to Houghton Lake’s ‘A’ team and took down Alcona. They had their day highlighted with Cameron Smith rolling a game of 179 in the opener. In the win over Alcona, Luke Aeillo had a game of 159, Tim Bunting rolled in with a 153 and Smith had games of 152 and 151.
The W-P girls had a win over Tawas Area, but came up short against Oscoda.
Against Tawas, Morgan Hawks had a game of 166 and Addison Ludwig had a 164. The match against Oscoda saw W-P get pinfalls of 189 and 200 from Hawks and a 144 form Ludwig. Sierra Gaudette also pinned a 124, Bella Lehr had a 123 and Danielle Riebenack had a 118.
Conference action heads south to Monitor Lanes in Bay City on Saturday.