EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players proudly announce the cast for its spring show, Always a Bridesmaid, a Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy.
This hilarious comedic romp includes four friends who have sworn to keep the promise that they made at their senior prom: to be in each other’s weddings, no matter what! Humor ensues 30 years later.
Cast in the production are Shannone Bondie as Libby Ruth Ames, Stacy Perrot as Monette Gentry, Teresa Whitford as Charlie Collins, Roseanne Podany as Deedra Wingate, Katy Butzin as Sedalia Ellicott, Alexandra Perrot as Kari Ames-Bissette, and Gabi Coon as the Flower Girl.
Rebecca Archer is the show's director and Jolene Grusecki is its producer.
Show dates are May 5-6 and 11-13 at 7 p.m. and May 7 and 14 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at tawasbayplayers.com/box-office. The Tawas Bay Playhouse is located at 401 Newman St. East Tawas.
For more information, visit the website or call 989-362-8373.