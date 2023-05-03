MIKADO – Spanning across portions of both Iosco and Alcona counties, is the Pine River-Van Etten Lake (PRVEL) Watershed. An opportunity for the public to learn more about this area – as well as to lend a hand during an upcoming project that will benefit the space – has been announced by members of the PRVEL Watershed Coalition.
Funded wholly through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Nonpoint Source Program, a riparian tree buffer project will occur at Van Etten Creek this Saturday, May 13.
Organizers note that this project couldn’t have happened without the vital support of the Iosco Conservation District and the Alcona Conservation District, as well.
Volunteers are being sought to help with the planting of 300 trees, in order to establish a demonstration riparian buffer strip. The planting holes for this will be prepared and ready to go beforehand.
The event will take place along Barlow Road, three miles southeast of Mikado. Running parallel to F-41, Barlow Road is situated between Wissmiller and Kings Corner roads.
Those willing to help are asked to call or text Conservation Forester Russell Williams, of the Iosco and Alcona conservation districts, at 989-310-6408. E-mails can also be sent to russell.williams@macd.org, to let Williams know that you are able to volunteer.
A sign-in and safety table will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the event site this Saturday. The tree planting will also go on between these hours, with volunteers breaking for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
As a show of appreciation to the helpers, lunch – including sandwiches, water and soda – will be provided.
As for the overall watershed itself, this stretches throughout 75,882 acres of public land (county, federal and state).
According to information from Huron Pines, the watershed measures 187,000 acres, or 292 square miles, and features nine subwatersheds, 10 lakes and 372 river miles.
To learn more about the all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit PRVEL Watershed Coalition, visit https://www.facebook.com/pineriverwatershed.