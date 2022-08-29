EAST TAWAS – Harbor Church is celebrating 90 years of being a part of the community and, to mark the occasion, Lead Pastor Scott Shamel says that those from the church will be throwing a 90th birthday bash this Sunday, Sept. 4.
From 5-8 p.m., visitors will be able to enjoy bounce houses, a dunk tank, carnival games, a petting zoo, lots of food and much more. Harbor Church is located at 311 E. Lincoln St. in East Tawas.
“In addition to celebrating 90 years we will also be ending the party with a ground-breaking ceremony as we are launching into a building project to expand our facility and remodel 80% of it,” Shamel notes.
He says that the changes are going to give the church a larger, brand new lobby, “which we believe will allow for greater community impact.”