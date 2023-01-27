OSCODA – Board members of the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) board members held their annual election of officers during their regular meeting on Jan. 19.
During their administrative restructuring, Chairman of the Board Kevin Boyat was nominated to continue in his role by Rob Heubel and the motion was seconded by Mike Munson. Boyat then nominated John Swise to hold the position of vice chairman, a motion which was seconded by board member Kevin Beliveau. OWAA’s executive committee, which consisted of board members Kevin Boyat, Dave Dailey, and Mike Munson, saw Dailey being replaced by Rob Heubel, who was then replaced by Swise as the alternate. Airport Manager Jamie Downes continues to serve the role of board treasurer.
The board also performed a quarterly budget review in which some minor administrative were performed, while board members were briefed on upcoming expenses. On such expense will be Downes and Assistant Airport Manager Jack Brown’s attendance at the Michigan Association of Airport Executives’ winter conference. taking place Feb. 15-16. Attendance at this event provides OWA officials with networking opportunities and valuable information that can be used to improve the facility, Downes said.
Due to the conference being scheduled on the same date at February’s OWAA meeting, the board agreed to adjourn this month’s meeting in lieu of any new developments.
The last item of discussion during the meeting was a briefing on Operation Northern Strike, a collaborative effort that took place Jan. 23 between the airport and the 127th Air Refueling Group to strengthen unit readiness. More information on this event can be found else in this publication.