EAST TAWAS – Now in its 15th year, the 3 Disciplines Sunrise Side Triathlon will be held Saturday in East Tawas.
The athletes will compete in one of seven distance events Olympic and Sprint triathlons, Sprint Duathlon Olympic and Sprint Aquabikes, Super Sprint and a Sprint KayaTri, according to Kenny Krell owner of the sponsoring Burton-based 3 Disciplines Racing.
The event begins at 8 a.m. Sept. at East Tawas Harbor Park along the Tawas Bay shoreline. That’s when the Olympic athletes will enter Tawas Bay for a 1,500-kilometer swim. They will be followed by the Sprint distance athletes at 8:30 for a 500-meter swim and at 8:50 by Super Sprint distance athletes for a 200-meter swim.
That’s if Mother Natural cooperates this year. Winds and waves may have led to potentially dangerous rip currents in Tawas Bay and last year’s planned triathlon became a duathlon for the athletes who registered for the event. Last year marked the second time in the 14 years that the swim portion of the triathlons have been cancelled due to unsafe conditions on Tawas Bay.
The swims will be in the shallow water area of Tawas Bay parallel to the beach at the East Tawas City Park. The athletes will each start at the same point and will eventually head toward the East Tawas State Dock.
After the swim, Olympic distance athletes will then bike 40 kilometers and finish with a 10-k run, while Sprint distance athletes will bike 20 kilometers before ending with a 5-k run. Super Sprint distance athletes will bike 10 kilometers and finish with a one mile run.
“This is one of our favorite courses we have, if not the best one,” Krell said of the bike course through the Huron National Forest. “If you count 20 cars past the 2-mile mark on the course it will be very rare.
“This is smooth sailing the entire route, nothing rough out there. Pine tree-lined course just about the entire way.”
The transition area between the swim and bike legs as well as between the bike and run portions of the triathlons is in the parking lot along Westover and Main streets.
The running course is through the residential streets of East Tawas.
Last year, a 47-year-old Essexville man, Jason Hatton, won the Olympic duathlon distance in a 5-k run, followed by a 40-k bike course and ending with a 10-k run in a time of 2:11:53. Normally, the Olympic distance athletes will first swim for 1,500-meters.
Matt Albin, 50, of South Branch was second in 2:12:50 and Jason Pfetcher, 48, of Chicago, Ill. of Lake Orion was third in 2:17:36.
For the women, Miranda Anderson-Kenny, 24, of Canton was first in 2:24:50. She finished eighth overall. Ashley Decker, 38, of Toledo, Ohio of was second in 2:46:21 and Lisa McManaman, 56, of Bad Axe was third in 2:47:51.