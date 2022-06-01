DETROIT – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is receiving nearly $26.7 million in the Fiscal Year 2022 Work Plan for operations and maintenance of Michigan river and harbor projects.
The FY22 Work Plan funding is in addition to the $4.8 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, $117.2 million of FY22 President’s Budget and $561 million of FY22 funding from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.
“This is exciting for the Detroit District to be able to provide engineering solutions to Great Lakes region infrastructure with these historic investments,” said Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Scott Katalenich. “It will be challenging, especially with today’s unprecedented global supply chain disruptions and workforce challenges, but repairing, maintaining, and improving our harbors and federal navigation channels is essential to the economic strength of our Nation.”
Projects to receive additional funding through the FY 22 Work Plan:
• Alpena Harbor, $300,000
• Black River, Port Huron, $200,000
• Cedar River Harbor, $50,000
• Charlevoix Harbor, $300,000
• Detroit River, $2,000,000
• Grand Marais Harbor, $300,000
• Lexington Harbor, $395,000
• Manistee Harbor, $300,000
• Manistique Harbor, $300,000
• Monroe Harbor, $2,000,000
• Pentwater Harbor, $650,000
• Saginaw River, $1,500,000
• South Haven Harbor, $50,000
• St. Joseph Harbor, $280,000
• St. Marys River, $15,125,000
Great Lakes Fishery & Ecosystem Restoration (GLFER):
• AuSable River, Sea Lamprey Trap Design and Construction, $400,000
• Bad River, Sea Lamprey Barrier Feasibility Study, $100,000
• AuGres River, Sea Lamprey Trap Construction, $750,000
• North Lansing Dam, Feasibility Study, $500,000
• Lake St. Clair Metropark, Feasibility Study, $100,000
• Operation, Management Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center, Duluth-Superior Harbor, Minnesota and Wisconsin, $188,000
The $4.8 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 signed in March includes:
• $1.675 million for North Branch Ecorse Creek, Flood Risk Management Project design
• $200,000 to initiate a Menominee River, Michigan and Wisconsin, study to investigate navigation channel deepening
• $1.85 million for a Northeastern Minnesota Environmental Infrastructure Program to design and construct stormwater and sewer improvements
• $100,000 to begin Port of Muskegon, study for harbor navigation improvements
• $1 million to renourish South Haven Harbor, shoreline
Additional information regarding the entire Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year 2022 Work Plan can be found at https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/budget/.