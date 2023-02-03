LANSING – Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella has been appointed to the Justice for All Commission for a three-year term by the Michigan Supreme Court.
On order of the Court, pursuant to Administrative Order No. 2021-1, the following members are reappointed to the Justice For All Commission for terms commencing on Jan. 1, 2023 and ending on December 31, 2025:
• Bonsitu Kitaba (on behalf of the State Planning Body)
• Ashley Lowe (on behalf of the Legal Services Association of Michigan)
• Yusef Shakur (on behalf of the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion)
• Hon. Cynthia Ward (on behalf of the Association of Black Judges)
In addition, James Heath (SBM President) is appointed for a term commencing on Jan. 1, 2023 and ending on Dec. 31, 2023; Sandra Vanderhyde (on behalf of court administrators/probate registers) is appointed for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and ending on Dec. 31, 2024; and Bacarella (on behalf of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan) is appointed for a term commencing on Jan. 1, 2023 and ending on Dec. 31, 2025.