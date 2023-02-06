TAWAS CITY – From streets and bridges, to those associated with water distribution and sewer, a set of capital improvement plans (CIPs) were discussed in a recent joint meeting of the Tawas City Council, planning commission, downtown development authority and zoning board of appeals.
According to the minutes, City Manager and Zoning Administrator Annge Horning reviewed the CIPs for various infrastructure projects for drainage work, bridge repairs, water projects, sewer projects and street resurfacing in the next few years. These plans are updated annually, based on the conditions of the infrastructure, other projects and available funds.
When commission members approved the documents at their meeting the following night, Jan. 10, they also took action to recommend that the city council do the same. Final authorization of the updates to the various CIPs was then granted by council members, in a 6-0 vote at their Jan. 16 meeting. (Mayor Pro Tem Jackie Masich abstained, as she already voted on this at the planning commission level, of which she is also a member).
Separated out by type, a summary of each CIP appears below.
Major and Local Streets:
As noted within the major and local street ratings and resurfacing plans, an accurate pavement ratings evaluation is a tool that can provide a basis for comparing the quality of the roadway surface conditions throughout the city. The state of Michigan uses a method developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Transformation Center in rating roadways, which is called Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER).
The PASER system ranks each road segment on a scale of one to 10, with one being the worst condition and 10 being the best.
As has been reported, scores of one and two mean that the streets are in need of reconstruction; three and four indicate the need for reactive maintenance, including mill/overlay procedures; five and six call for non-structural preservation, including surface treatments; scores of seven and eight mean that routine maintenance, including crack sealing are needed; and the required work outlined for ratings of nine and 10, are listed as only preventative maintenance.
It has also been reported that the ratings can give an idea of what the expected remaining service life of a roadway is, and aid in developing the appropriate maintenance activities.
Information attached to the updated street plans further reads that by utilizing PASER ratings, the city can plan the budget with confidence, knowing there is a planned approach in identifying and prioritizing road projects and applying the right fix to the right pavement at the right time.
Tawas City’s first PASER rating was completed in 2015, by staff from the East Michigan Council of Governments. The municipality now has four employees who are PASER certified to rate the streets and they have completed the ratings each year since, with the exception of 2021. That year, a third party who is also PASER certified was brought in to rate the streets and ensure that the city’s ratings were unbiased and where they need to be.
Based on ratings, traffic flows, other projects and the budget, resurfacing work for the next six years has been identified within the major and local streets CIP.
The city’s governing bodies also reviewed the current PASER ratings for each of the street segments, and an estimated price to crush and shape same.
The costs are based on a quote from Bolen Asphalt Paving, with an anticipated 3% increase each year. If any of the segments can be paved with an overlay, the price will be less. The bottom line totals for the years include curbing at the intersections, as has been the practice when the city has resurfaced with recent projects.
It has been pointed out that there are several fiscal years (FY) with projects identified that are not included in the totals for those years. They are in the plan because they will be resurfaced that year; however, they coincide with projects identified in other capital improvement plans (e.g., water, sewer, bridges or drainage) and will not be paid with the funds that are allocated for street paving.
For example, in the major street resurfacing plan, the figures for Ninth Avenue in the 2026-2027 FY are not listed in the totals; instead, that resurfacing will be included with a water project and will be paid out of the water fund.
The following is a summary of the anticipated costs for the street paving which is planned in FYs 2023-2024 through 2028-2029:
- FY 2023-2024: Major streets, $70,789; local streets, $88,606; for a total of $159,395.
- FY 2024-2025: Major streets, $0; local streets, $92,085.
- FY 2025-2026: Major streets, $34,225; local streets, $149,349, for a total of $183,574.
- FY 2026-2027: Major streets, $54,574; local streets, $124,998; total, $179,572.
- FY 2027-2028: Major streets, $56,266; local streets, $86,101; total, $142,367.
- FY 2028-2029: Major streets, $81,556; local streets, $61,574; total, $143,130.
The paperwork associated with the street CIPs goes on to state that the city has also updated the charts which summarize the conditions of the streets based on their PASER ratings for the last eight years. They will continue to update these charts on an annual basis, to help track the impact of improvements and routine maintenance on the streets.
It was further noted that while conducting the PASER rating this year, the Tawas City Department of Public Works (DPW) completed small areas of crack sealing which increased the overall rating of the road segment. As a result, some segments are rated higher than prior years, even though they were not resurfaced.
Each year, city staff will update the PASER ratings, continue to update the spreadsheets and always have at least a five-year plan for resurfacing to use as they formulate future budgets.
This plan is developed with the understanding that priorities may change as staff identify other related projects, or as other factors may determine, including funding. In addition to resurfacing, representatives state that they will continue to conduct preventative and routine maintenance on the streets that don’t require reconstruction, to help prolong their lives.
For each of the aforementioned FY totals, these figures are broken down even more – in the charts which were included with the CIP – to show the expected cost of each particular project.
For example, as far as what will occur first, the major street resurfacing plan for FY 2023-2024 entails work on North Street, from Harris Avenue to Randall Street – which has a PASER rating of one – at a cost of $2,992.
Also comprising the overall total, and with each segment having a PASER rating of two, will be resurfacing on Harris Avenue, from the city limit to North Street, $1,101; and on North Street, from Tenth to Ninth avenues, $7,300; from Eleventh to Tenth avenues, $7,419; Sixth to Fifth avenues, $8,975; Seventh to Sixth avenues, $7,659; Eighth to Seventh avenues, $7,778; Ninth to Eighth avenues, $8,377; and from Randall Street to Eleventh Avenue, $8,018.
When factoring in the $11,170 in curbs and gravel for these projects, the total cost for the major street resurfacing plan in this FY, is $70,789.
As for the FY 2023-2024 Local Street Resurfacing Plan, which totals $88,606, each of the involved road segments received a PASER rating of one.
The portions to be worked on consist of Second Street, from Third to Second avenues, $10,673; Second Street, from Fourth to Third avenues, $11,034; Third Avenue, from First to North streets, $19,494; Third Avenue, from Second to First streets, $20,213; and Third Avenue, from Whittemore to Second streets, $10,792.
Also accounted for in the overall local street cost total this FY, is $16,400 in curbs and gravel work.
Bridges:
With both the Mathews Street and the First Street bridges having already been rehabilitated in recent years – FYs 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, respectively – projects within the city’s bridge reconstruction CIP won’t be picking back up until the 2026-2027 FY.
The bridges along Mathews and First streets are among the four timber structures in the city which span the Tawas River, as are those on Sixth Avenue and Whittemore Street.
As previously reported, each of the bridges were in need of some level of repair. But given the conditions, as well as the heavier traffic flows on the Mathews Street and First Street structures, city officials opted to make these upgrades a priority.
The Mathews Street structure was rehabilitated after the council voted in July 2020 to award the project bid to John Henry Excavating. The same company was later selected to perform the upgrades on the First Street bridge, after the council approved awarding them the bid in February 2022.
As has also been noted in this publication, the city began setting aside $65,000 annually in a bridge reconstruction fund, starting with FY 2015-2016, in anticipation of the repairs. This $325,000, along with an $85,000 transfer from reserves, then enabled the completion of the Mathews Street and First Street bridge rehabs in FYs 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.
In the latest bridge CIP, there isn’t a contribution from the city’s general fund to the bridge reconstruction fund in FY 2022-2023; but the plan indicates that there will be a $62,500 contribution each year, for the next seven years. During this period, the estimated $238,810 for bridge maintenance on Sixth Avenue is scheduled to occur in FY 2026-2027, while the $260,955 in work to the Whittemore Street bridge is slated for FY 2029-2030.
Water Distribution:
An updated CIP for the city’s water distribution system improvements and maintenance has also been approved, and outlines the intended efforts for the current FY, through FY 2042-2043.
The plan for FY 2023-2024 includes replacing 60, ¾-inch meters, which is done on an annual basis; replacing one, 1½-inch meter and one, three-inch meter; testing several large meters of varying sizes; performing cross connection control program inspections at 101 residential, 43 commercial and five high-hazard sites; exercising all 477 valves in the spring, then again exercising the 103 valves which are connected to cast iron mains in the fall; and flushing all 153 hydrants in both the spring and the fall, as well as exercising all of the hydrant valves.
As for the cross connection checks, Horning has explained that for residences, this is done on a 10-year rotation. Commercial inspections are performed on a three-year rotation, and high-hazard sites are checked annually for cross connections.
In addition to the routine testing and maintenance, some more significant projects are anticipated in the future, such as a water main replacement along Lake Street (US-23), from the Post Office to the water tower, commencing in FY 2025-2026.
A handful of other water main replacements and installations throughout the community, as well as the associated project design/prep work, are also laid out across subsequent years in this CIP.
Wastewater Collection:
Spanning from the 2023-2024 FY through FY 2031-32, the city’s wastewater collection system improvements and maintenance CIP was also recently updated.
For the first set of upcoming projects, totaling $70,045 in FY 2023-2024, various manhole work and the lining of the wet wells at two of the lift stations are included in the intended plans.
There are some larger tasks projected in upcoming years also, such as rehabilitating the Second Avenue lift station in FY 2030-2031, at an estimated cost of $860,225; and rehabilitating the lift station at Industrial Avenue in FY 2031-2032, which is anticipated to cost $331,000.
Storm Sewer:
The updated CIP for Tawas City’s storm sewer maintenance and improvement plan, also extends out to FY 2031-2032.
Installing new cross tubes, catch basins, replacing old storm sewers with new piping and replacing an existing concrete pipe storm sewer in the future, at various sites across the city, are among the items listed in the plan.
Also throughout the length of this CIP, it is noted that a project being planned along Twelfth Avenue will be ongoing, as funds are available each FY. For this, new 12-inch dual wall HDPE draining will be installed beginning at Dead Creek, and continuing south about 850 linear feet along the west side of the street, including three, eight-inch cross tubes and six catch basins.
- It should be noted that although the CIP updates have been approved, they are still subject to change – such as when the local street paving was impacted a couple years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the plans are essentially placeholders that give the city manager, DPW director and clerk/treasurer the nod to include these in the budget, and provides a starting point with the budget.