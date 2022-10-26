LANSING — Among the many other things on the upcoming Nov. 8 general election ballot, are races for Michigan attorney general, Michigan secretary of state and the 1st Congressional District in Congress.
As part of our election coverage, a questionnaire form was sent to all candidates in the aforementioned races, despite this no forms with answers on representatives have been furnished back to this publication for our readers.
Michigan Secretary of State race
The Michigan Secretary of State race will have four candidates from different parties, including the incumbent Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat.
The race also includes challenger Kristina Elaine Karamo, a Republican, of Oak Park; Libertarian Gregory Scott Stempfle of Ferndale; U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Christine C. Schwartz of Jenison and Green Party candidate Larry James Hutchison, Jr. of Lansing.
Michigan Attorney General race
The Michigan Attorney General race features incumbent Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Lansing Democrat. Running against Nessel is Republican Matthew DePerno of Kalamazoo; Libertarian Joseph W. McHugh, Jr. of Detroit and U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Gerald T. Van Sickle of Wellston.
Representative in Congress, 1st District
In the 1st District Congressional race incumbent Republican Rep. Jack Bergman of Acme is on the ticket. Running against Bergman is Democrat Bob Lorinser of Marquette, Libertarian candidate Andrew Gale of Cedar and Working Class Party candidate Liz Hakola of Detroit.
More information on your individual ballot, including a sample ballot for your election precinct, can be found by visiting mvic.sos.state.mi.us/PublicBallot.