OSCODA — A plan to bring a hotel adjacent to the Oscoda Beach Park has finally come to fruition for the Oscoda area.
Dating back to the 90's, the township has been purchasing land on the corner of N Lake St. and East River Rd. The last remaining property on 227 E. River Road used to be a single residence house, until its purchase last year.
Since the township now owns the city block, they have agreed to sell it to Amerilodge Group, a Midwest hotel company that owns, operates and builds a hotel chain.
Planning & Zoning Director Nichole Vallette said to anticipate time frame of the project's completion to take from 18 to 24 months. Given real world challenges with engineering and construction, construction timelines vary wildly.
"I'm super excited that they purchased the lot and they are building there," she said. "I think it's a great thing. I'm hoping that it will bring more people in and it will bring more people in the businesses. I'm hoping for a domino effect."
Still, the hotel construction isn't going to completed this year as it's going to be a sizeable 57,000 square feet and four stories tall with 90 rooms.
It will be part of Holiday Inn’s newest brand, “Introducing... Formula Blue,” and would also feature an indoor swimming pool, gym and meeting space for up to 80 people.
"Our hotels are suited for all types of travelers, from corporate and business to tourists," said Steve Aldridge, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Amerilodge.
"All of the business travelers are now staying in Alpena and traveling to here for work, so this will help out with those business travelers in close proximity to here. The plan is they will visit restaurants and business here in the local area."
Aldridge said building limited service hotels is their primary business model. He can think of one or two hotels owned by Amerilodge with restaurants, but that will not be the case in Oscoda.
They will, however, have a pool, fitness center and continental breakfast accessible all year round.
"I don't think our hotel is going to affect ma and pa businesses. Everybody's going to stay pretty much in their own lane. Travelers like to stick to their brands, so that won't affect their customer bases."
"Northern Michigan is a great place to build," said Area Director of Sales Julie Allen.
They will even have extended stay rates for those who need to stay in the area longer for more than a few days, but their primary goal is to target families and tourists as customers.