WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott baseball team was unable to get back on track on Saturday. The Cardinals were playing in a tournament at Lake City, and lost to the tournament hosts 6-3 and lost to Marion 8-3.
In the opener, Nathan Lintz took the loss, going five innings and giving up six runs, two earned on six hits, four strikeouts and two walks.
“We had a 3-2 lead in the fourth and had an error and that opened up the door for them and they took advantage of it,” head coach Ed Mervyn said.
Dillan Parent and Eli Murphy had one hit each to lead the offense.
Against Marion, Dylan Cockrell took the loss, going two and two-third innings and giving up four runs. Bransen Bellville saw time pitching in relief.
The Cardinals had hits from Bellville, Lintz and Mark Howie.
On Thursday, W-P played in a North Star League Big Dipper twinbill at Rogers City, falling 10-0 and 27-10.
In game one, Brady Oliver took the loss, going four innings and giving up five runs, one earned on six hits, two strikeouts and two walks.
Murphy and Lintz had hits in this contest.
In game two, Oliver had two hits, while Morgan, Will LaFranca, Bellville, Murphy and Howie had one hit apiece.
On Monday, May 8 W-P lost two NSL Big Dipper games in Alcona, 11-10 and 11-8.
Lintz saw the loss in game one, going four innings and giving up 10 runs, five earned while striking out 10 and walking five. Bellville had one strikeout in relief.
On offense, Christian Tocco had two hits while Howie, Bellville and Morgan were good for one hit apiece.
In game two, Oliver was given the loss. He went one and one-third innings. Bellville pitched relief again and struck out two batters in three innings of work.
Oliver and Howie had two hits apiece while getting one hit each were LaFranca, Bellville and Lintz.
“We had our chances in both games, and then we gave up some unearned runs and we just didn’t make them up,” Mervyn said. “We hit the ball a little bit but our problem all along is we can get people on base but the next batter up doesn’t get the hit we need. We are playing decent ball, but not decent enough right now.”
W-P played at the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday, hosts Mio on Thursday and hosts AuGres on Monday.