EAST TAWAS – Amusement for all ages will be offered this Sunday, July 2, as the Tawas Area Rotary Club is sponsoring the performances and other entertainment that will be put on by the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus (C&M Circus).
The event will be hosted in Dewey Durant Park, located at 712 W. Franklin St. in East Tawas.
As recently reported, tickets for adults are $13 when purchased in advance, or will cost $16 at the box office. Children ages 2-12 and seniors age 65 and older will each pay $8 for advance tickets or, if buying them at the venue the day of, it will be $9. There is no charge for attendees under age 2.
By paying for admission ahead of time, event goers can save a few bucks, while also ensuring their seats in case the circus sells out. Additionally, a greater percentage of advance ticket sales are returned to the sponsor, meaning that more money will go back into the community.
To buy a ticket before the big day under the big top, they are being sold at East Tawas City Hall and the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce – each of which are situated on Newman Street in East Tawas – and can also be purchased this Saturday at Gateway Park, located on US-23 in Tawas City, during the farmers market. Tickets are available online, as well, at https://cm-circus.square.site/.
If paying for admission on site at the circus grounds, box office tickets will go on sale starting one hour before each of the two shows.
As a reminder, circus showtimes are slated for both 2 p.m. on Sunday, as well as at 4:30 p.m., with each performance lasting approximately 90 minutes.
According to a press release for the event, C&M Circus has been providing quality, local family entertainment for 37 years. This authentic one-ring, big top circus has been featured on the A&E special, Under the Big Top, Nick News’s On the Road with Circus Kids and OETA’s Big Top Town.
The information goes on to note that this year, C&M Circus is very excited to bring to the community its brand new 2023 performance, featuring big cats presented by Trey Key, aerialist extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the tight rope and Wheel of Destiny, Elizabeth Ayala’s incredible foot juggling and hair hang, 10th generation Loyal Bareback Horse Riders and everyone’s favorite Circus Clown, Leo Acton.
Prior to the actual performances, C&M Circus will be providing some additional entertainment at Dewey Durant Park this Sunday, as well.
First up on the itinerary, the public is invited to the tent raising and tour event, which begins at 9:30 a.m. As guests watch the big top rise, they’ll also get a chance to tour the grounds, enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the show and learn about life on the road, along with the care that C&M’s animals receive.
The schedule further includes a midway, set to open at 1 p.m., which will feature pony rides, a moon bounce, face painting, concessions, a giant slide and more.
Tawas Area Rotary Club Member Nina O’Loughlin says that the group is very pleased to partner with C&M Circus on bringing this event to town.
"Although the Rotary Club is fairly new to the community, we have already made our mark with our inaugural Earth Day Event, and are proud to closely follow that with the Circus," she continued.
O’Loughlin adds that this one-ring circus guarantees all seats within 40 feet of the action, and that the midway portion of the occasion will offer a variety of family fun, delicious treats and circus souvenirs.
"Culpepper and Merriweather prides itself not only on its wonderful show, but on the extreme care they take in tending to the circus animals," she also advised.
All of the animals are captive-bred and the majority are rescues. They are licensed and inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and, with a team of world-class veterinarians all across the country, the C&M animals are seen by a vet every 30 days.
Information about the circus reads that all of the animals are trained using positive reinforcement and, in the show, visitors will see animals rewarded with their favorite treats for performing behaviors. They also have the choice of which behaviors they feel like doing, so no two shows are exactly the same. This means that some days, the animals do everything asked of them – whereas on other days, they feel like making their trainers look a little silly.
Either way, Rotary representatives and the C&M crew states that everyone is guaranteed to have a wonderful time at this affordable, family-friendly, local event.
For more information about the Sunday spectacle in East Tawas, send an e-mail to cmcircus@gmail.com, call 580-326-8833, visit cmcircus.com or check out the C&M Circus Instagram and Facebook pages.