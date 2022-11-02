TAWAS CITY — A Tawas City man faces life imprisonment, if convicted, after officers from the Tawas City Police Department found a huge cache of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) on a cell phone.
Christopher Robyn Cannon, 46, of Tawas City faces 10 felony charges and is currently lodged in the Iosco County Jail on $100,000 bond after his arrest. According to records from Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court, Cannon was bound over on the charges during a hearing held Oct. 25. During that hearing he waived his right to a preliminary examination and will appear in court again for a hearing on Nov. 21.
Cannon, who is currently on parole, was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, each with a second or subsequent offense notice, as well as five counts of computers-using to commit a crime, with a habitual offender fourth notice. If convicted he could face life in prison. He is currently in jail on a $100,000 bond.
The charges against Cannon, who is a registered sex offender, stem from an investigation by officers of the Tawas City Police Department investigating a complaint that Cannon was allegedly “window peeping.”
Through the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of Cannon for the alleged act. Cannon’s parole officer (he was convicted of attempted 1st-degree home invasion in Cheybogan, as well as prior criminal sexual conduct charges) could not be at the arrest of Cannon at his Tawas City motel, and directed officers to search the premises.
They searched his motel room, and allegedly found a phone on the nightstand, which Cannon said was his, and he gave officers the password to unlock the phone. The phone allegedly did not contain anything suspicious, according to officers.
During the search, however, a second cell phone was found inside the nightstand, and was unlocked with the same pin as Cannon’s phone, despite him telling officers that the phone was not his and it was in the motel room when he moved in.
A search of the phone immediately indicated that there was a trove of alleged CSAM
Officers allegedly found more than 150 images related to CSAM, multiple videos related to CSAM, nearly 2,000 internet searches and more than 36,000 websites visited, both related to CSAM.
Among the content on the phone was also videos where Cannon was allegedly outside of a window peeping at a nude female inside.
A warrant for the aforementioned charges was authorized in August, and Cannon was arrested and lodged in jail.